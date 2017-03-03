Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Get ready for March Madness: Tech Minute
Prepare your brackets and get notifications about your favorite teams with these March Madness apps.
[SOUND] March Madness is almost here and fans have more ways than ever to get into the game thanks to tech. Get your bracket in order with the generator on CBS Sports. Join a group with friends and coworkers all play solo to win Surprises. Like either through a web browser or on the app that also gives you the option to watch live games. The official NCAA March Madness Live App also helps to keep track of your favorite teams with real time notification. For the first time you'll also be able to add an Amazon Alexa skill to ask your your eco device questions about the tournament. Alexa, asks much madness what's the score? The tournament kicks off with selection Sunday on March 12th. Fancred is a social network for sports fans Live stream your thoughts on the game, add photos, or watch scores. And if you're inspired to go out and hit the courts, try a high tech ball like the $200 Wilson X Connected basketball. It has sensors inside that work with an app to track your shots, measure accuracy, and range. In San Francisco, I'm Lexie Savvides, CNET.com for CBS news. [SOUND]