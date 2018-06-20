Garmin Vivosport melds the fitness band with the smartwatch

CNET First Look
Garmin Vivosport melds the fitness band with the smartwatchWith a price drop online, the Vivosport is now a better deal than it was when it first launched.
Transcript
Depending on your point of view, you can call Garmin's Vivosport a high-end fitness band or an entry-level sports smartwatch. It started out too pricey at $200, but after being on the market for several months, its price has come down online, making it a better value. I like it because it's slim and comfortable to wear. Second, because it is a robust features set for a fitness band and third because it gets up to seven days worth of battery life. Along with a built in optical heart rate monitor that seems pretty accurate, there is GPS tracking and always on colour touch screen display Notification alerts and 15 build-in sports widgets for everything from strengths, training, to cycling and cardio. Because display is kinda small, it can be a little tricky to navigate through all the widgets and settings, but the touchscreen Screen is more responsive than the monochrome one found on the lower price [UNKNOWN] smart three. Compared to that [UNKNOWN] smart three, this model has the aforementioned GPS and livetrack for featuring the trackster activity in the location in real time and sends alerts to designated friends and family members, telling them where you are on a web based map. Like Garmin's other smart watches and activity trackers, this model is fully waterproof and could be used while swimming. The first time you use the GPS, it could take a while to sync up and get going. It took a good two and a half minutes for me. Locking time does cut down to a little less than 20 seconds once you've done the initial sync with your phone, but it still felt a little sluggish. I think if you're a serious runner, you'll probably want to step up to the Garmin's Forerunner or Phoenix series watches, but for more casual runners like me, this is fine. Overall, I like the Vivosport a lot and I think it's a good option for people with smaller wrist who want an activity tracker that has plenty of advanced features. I don't think it's worth $200 but I've seen it for a $150 online and even less for refurbish units. It's a lot more appealing at those price points. I'm David Carner for CNET.com, thanks for watching.