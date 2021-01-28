GameStop's stocks saga continues, Tesla revamps Model S

Transcript
This is CNET and hear the stories that matter right now. GameStop Stock prices kept rising on Wednesday as casual investors clashed with Wall Street by attempting to capitalize on short sellers or investors who borrow stocks from companies they believe will decrease in value. The internet continues to watch this Complicated and curious saga unfold and you could get all the details on cnet.com. Apple announced its first physical quarter earnings beating average analyst estimates. The company said it recorded profits of nearly $28.8 billion up around 30% from the same time last year. The increase was due in part to surging iPhone sales, which grew by over 17% from the previous year. And finally, Tesla unveiled the first major redesign of its Model S sedan since its initial launch in 2012. The update includes a more minimalist and futuristic interior with a landscape touchscreen and a U shaped steering wheel. The price range starts at just under $80,000 for the base model, all the way up to $139,000 for the plaid plus option. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.

