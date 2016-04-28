GameSpot
GameSpot's The Lobby: Rocket League now has basketball!Rocket League extends its empire into basketball, the crew talk how it stacks up against the classic soccer mode.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Let's talk [UNKNOWN] Dude>> The game that keeps on Giving.>>Yeah, man, especially this time around. I know, hoops. Hoops>>So, basketball, basically has been brought to the world of speedy And dinky race cars. The Ice hockey update, I feel like was what, back in November or something? Mm-hm. That was kinda fun, it was a like a nice snow day. Change up. Yeah it was like a Christmas theme, whatever, throw it in there. Yeah. Never really played it. There's a dedicated group of people that seem to be always playing it. Yeah. But I never really jump in there. This on the other hand totally changes the game and it's great. Yeah it's really great and I It makes me real excited. Because it's you know, I think we all go in a little bit with like wins, when we're gonna play a lot of Rocket League, maybe take a break and play something else. This time it's like, 110% I want to play this like all [CROSSTALK] I played like four hours last night for the first time. Yeah so do we. I feel ike I play 30 minutes every day. Or 30 minutes every two days. [CROSSTALK] Cash yeah. But this is like all in. So let's talk about the details, I guess. Mike, you played a bunch of [INAUDIBLE] right? Yeah. All right, so this is Two v. two predominantly. Online two v. two. You can do four v. four just private match if you want to. That gets, just like it does in soccer it gets kind of hectic. Yeah. Also more dangerous though just because the ball, like any time it's in the air you're kind of **** your pants. I imagine in four v. four stuff it's probably a bit more Like a chaotic the goals. Like the goals just come from nowhere like from a rebound that came from nowhere. I don't get, did we even try 44? Yeah I don't think we did. We did towards the end because we had before like people left the office so there was three v three and it was pretty much the corner game in hopes now is really important because you can get those lay-up goals and those bank goals. And just people just collide left and right in the corners now. Mainly my own teammates. I can feel like it was great. It was like playing rocket leap week one again where nobody knows what to do. Yeah. So it's like rushing in to the corners. It's sort of like now why do we even bother? Yeah. Now it's let's get that shot off the corner. Where it bounces and goes in, it's like there's no point in jumping in there unless you're getting boost. So I guess the first couple of hours was like, how does this work, how do you score, what is the best way of centering, what is the best. Rob, what have you, what's your takeaway after playing this for. For a day in change for like the new tactics that you need to use in this one. Sure, and no longer I feel are you slamming this ball as hard as you can. Yeah. Because all that's gonna do is shoot the ball and ricochet back onto your side. so you're taking your time and more or less, and 2B2, they really know this cuz 2B2 works so well because you're really just playing off your one other team mate. You're One of you is just simply trying to pop the ball up and then the other one's trying to slam dunk. Yeah. So when it comes to also dunking and popping it up is you really have to feather it. Again, you are not hitting this ball with all your might. You're just kind of a little. Tap, slip. Yeah. Tap, tap it in. Tap it in. [LAUGH] Get it up, and then someone else will, yeah just slam dunk that thing. Yeah it's too hard to get the dunk if the ball is flying around [INAUDIBLE] speed in the air. Yeah. So you're just not doing yourself any favors. Yeah, absolutely, so in that respect it is very much an aerial game. You're trying to get that. That pop fly before anyone else. But again this has always been with Rocket League too cuz you're not both rushing the ball. I think also 44 is really frustrating because this map size isn't spectacularly large, right? It's not. If anything, it might be even shorter than most. I think it is. Or smaller. It feels like it's maybe Maybe it's like 80% or 70% the size of a regular field or something? Right. But yeah there's something about, the ball feels like it moves differently too? Like it's got some more pop. Yeah I could see that. Definitely. Feels floatier. Floatier. At first like when we all played in the office, we were like I wish this was bigger, the arena. But the more I played, I played little bit last night, not as much as I'd have liked to, after work. I actually think the size is really good. If it was bigger you would score so much less frequently.>> Yeah, totally>> It's such a concentrated goal, because the goals themselves weren't huge in soccer. A car and now there's just so many less chances of going in because it's this hovering target. Some great little touches while they're adding the, there's obviously a free update for everyone who has Rocket League, they're adding the DLC NBA flags which I think is every single team in the tournament, sorry in the NBA. 30 teams. I think you have to pay for those flags. Yes, you have to pay for them. Yeah, yeah. That's the only part. Yeah, that's paid for DLC But there's like, they did a really good job of adding nice little touches to this. Like the commentator. And the, like the squeaks on the floor. Yeah, the spectacular like landing after a layup or anything like that, like [SOUND] [LAUGH] making me love it. Your hand brake slides and gets ready for any kind of set, yeah it's really fun, even the sound effect on the rim of the hoop. Yeah? Yeah, I can confidently say it like a plastic with like a bit of rattling like metal inside it. Like it sounds really Fore, I love that. And then you pop it off though kind of? Yeah. I also really like that whenever the ball is hovering above the target zone it'll glow like orange or blue. Yes. And so it helps you know when it's still like in danger of, when you need to save it and when you can possibly go up for a dunk. Because like it's floating over Your blue is floating over the other ball And it's not binary either, it grows more blue or orange the closer you are Yeah, mm hm. and then when it's almost there it's sort of, it's almost like pulsating Which I hate. [LAUGH] And then I think doesn't it go completely colored when it's [CROSSTALK] Yeah, the primary tone of it I think definitely shifts to that. But we can talk about Man if your playing defense and if you see something hit, it is. Your looking up and you know prior to [UNKNOWN] you basically get like a 180 opportunity, right. Yeah. If this ball is coming down from the top all you got to do is hit it in a general direction against the wall and you good. Jump up. Yeah. Just jump up. Here you got a 360 degree, so your car, you know you're like. [LAUGH] We were swearing. I, especially, was swearing so often, because you just, you can't find the right angle. Hm. And of course you wanna hit an aerial and go straight up. But- Or like not directly up because then it's gonna come straight back down again. Some time's you just need to go [NOISE]. I want to go back to playing the regular soccar modes just to like see all of the terrible things that I've learned from playing this basketball version. Because it totally changes how you get into it. And the tip-offs then, they're all completely different too. Right. The tip-offs I think we mentioned a little bit earlier when we were talking Danny, is it's kinda cool because if this were to come out two months after Rocket Leak people were definitely still learning out to do the aerial moves. I think tip offs for this would have just been so frustrating but you have to have A somewhat decent aerial player. Yeah. To hit it first. Because if you don't hit it first and someone on the other team does, it's gonna go in. And now they've gone to the stage where like, give them six hours. And now everyone's like, okay, I can score from the middle. Right. Look at. Yeah. Cause two things. If this had come out two months after release P Prown would have gotten destroyed. [LAUGH] But yesterday, he was the one on the tip off, he had the most [INAUDIBLE] out of anyone of us. He had the aerials down pat and we just that perfect angle where you kind of tip. Chris Waters was saying like Or no, you were saying, you have to kinda hit it with the windshield to get the right angle. That's the way I had it. There's probably a lot of different ways you can do it. Pete was nailing it every time, then one thing Rob got really good at which reminded me of how actual basketball is played, is when it's rolling off the rim, Rob had the aerial angled down. So he'd kinda just gave it a tip back in on the rebound. Nice. Yeah. [LAUGH] Double tap. Yeah. It's so satisfying when it works out. Yeah. You can do all this stuff as well in exhibition mode. You can do it with bots, although the bots do not know what the hell is going on. Super funny. I mean, who ever plays exhibition mode, you know? I did, just for practice, there's the bots, they'll just drive into each other. It's so, it's like It's super funny, they just weren't ever programmed to. [LAUGH] Jump on, the beginning of a round, so they all just collide, yeah. And, when you, I was doing one on one, with it as well and the other bot was just basically sitting in the nest, like Like whenever I went in- [LAUGH] As if their standing on the goal line I think. So it's good to like learn a little bit of fundamentals or you know just practice a little bit. Yeah It's great though. Last point on this I guess, there's some nice little sort of quality of life fixes as well. They've put in like the ability to save replays like quick save or hot save or something? Yeah, so during a match, you can you hit just your general touchpad and a message will pop up and be like, " we're going to automatically save this replay for you because you want that." And then the other option is, after your match ends, a message comes up and it's like, what do you want to name this? Right. Which is really great if you, eventually, like me at least. Called one like, Chris Eats ****, or something? [LAUGH] But then you end up with this massive [INAUDIBLE], yeah. It's just All this is like, June 5th where you lost two to one. And I'm like, I don't remember that. Am I right in saying that the new camera that pops you in the replay is new as well. That's so great.>> I love that. That's just so reminiscent of an actual, I guess any kind of sports. But it reminds me exactly of basketball. You know, after three. [LAUGH] Like I always do the car backwards and stuff like. Do another flip [LAUGH]. Yeah. Is it only in basketball? No I mean I guess. No I mean have they only put it in the basketball version? Yeah that's definitely new. No but, has anyone gone back and actually played soccer yet? Right, if they did or not. Yeah, I don't know. Its so lame that both of us are like [UNKNOWN], a little show boaty, I guess that's possible right? Yeah, defiantly. Well, I think walking backwards [LAUGH] You know, to your side of the court. That's good stuff. Yeah, fun. Alright. There you go. That's it. It's free. It's available for everyone now. They were kinda rolling it out last night over all the top forums and what not. But if you have this on Xbox One or PS4 or PSP. [MUSIC]