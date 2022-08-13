Galaxy Watch 5: My First 2 Days With Samsung's Watches 9:17 Watch Now

Galaxy Watch 5: My First 2 Days With Samsung's Watches

Aug 13 2022 Smartwatches

Speaker 1: The galaxy watch five series has landed and we have a lot to talk about. We're gonna walk through a lot of the main new features, including things like new watch faces, as well as the sensors that are on board, do a bit of a workout with the galaxy watch five pro and some of those new sports modes that it has. And most importantly, perhaps somewhat superficially. Let's talk about how it feels on the wrist. And do we really miss that physical rotating bale or are we gonna find out now stay tuned for the full review, which will be coming [00:00:30] really soon. Obviously with two days use, I can't do a full, deep dive for you because there's a lot more data analysis and things like that to get into. So make sure to subscribe if you're not already until man, this is my first 48 hours with the galaxy, watch five and watch five pro. Speaker 1: Okay, let's start things off with the regular galaxy watch five first. This is the 40 millimeter edition. So it's the smaller of the two sizes available. I do [00:01:00] have a fairly small wrist and it does sit quite snugly against the back of my wrist. Like you can see here there's no gaps or anything like that. And I do think that that redesigned back panel that is on the watch, five series does go a long way to help keep it more snuggle on my wrist compared to say the galaxy watchful classic that I've also been wearing in the same size, which just doesn't sit as securely against the wrist. All right. Well, let's look at some [00:01:30] of the watch faces because I don't know about you, but I like couple new watch faces just quickly. There are a few new ones that I've found on the watch five so far, including garden, which is this one here. Speaker 1: And then we have gradient number. This one kind of looks a little bit similar to that big blob. One that you might remember from the watch for big blob is not the technical correct name, but I'm going with it. The big change is that you can add complications to the side of this one. [00:02:00] Now we have to talk about the lack of physical BELE, which I, I'm not gonna lie. I'm still kind of sad about, but the touch BELE I feel has potentially improved a little bit over when I've last, used it on the non classic galaxy watch four series. But if I go slow enough, I do feel like it gives me a similar experience to the physical rotating BELE. But yeah, I still miss it. The rest of the interface looks pretty much exactly the same as it did on the watch four, especially if you have the latest one UI update. Speaker 1: [00:02:30] So no big changes there. The sensors haven't really changed too much. Either the blood oxygen sensors still there, you get the heart rate sensor with high and low heart rate alerts, the ECG or electrocardiogram app, as well as the bio impedance sensor, to give you an analysis of body composition. The one sensor that I can't show you yet is the skin temperature sensor on the galaxy watch five series because it's not active yet at the time of recording, but hopefully soon, but I can show you this sensor on the back. That's the infrared sensor. It's [00:03:00] taking skin temperature and probably more often than not, it's gonna be used during sleep. The watch five also will have some improvements to sleep tracking. I've been wearing it to sleep. And as you can see, even though I've got some good time of sleep, the actual quality probably wasn't so great. Speaker 1: 67 as a sleep score is pretty low that's cuz I was awake. You know, probably thinking about what I was gonna say in this video. Anyway, you get your sleep stages, all listed here, which is not [00:03:30] anything really new. If you've seen a lot of other wearables that do the sleep stages. And more importantly, if you wear this for seven nights in a row, you'll get a sleep animal that represents how you sleep and a sleep pattern. Then it's also gonna give you a guide on how to improve your sleep over five weeks. Obviously I haven't had it for seven di nights yet, but stay tuned. I will let you know how useful that sleep guide actually is being aware of us. Watch of course Google [00:04:00] apps, yay. And the Google assistant. More importantly now just be aware it does come with your old mate. Speaker 1: Bigby <laugh> as the default, I went in straight away and changed it. Other Google apps include the ability to have YouTube music and Google maps here, as you can see too, which is nice and some quick battery impressions so far over the past 48 hours, the smaller 40 millimeter version seems to be on track to give me around [00:04:30] 24 hours of total battery life from a single charge. Maybe I can eek out a little bit more from it because I did a really long one and a half to two hour workout yesterday, which you will see shortly with the galaxy watch five pro, but that was probably a little longer than kind of like a normal day. So that might have impacted battery life. More testing needs to be done, stay tuned and I'll let you know. Oh, and that was with the always on display off. [00:05:00] So I'm sure with always on it might drop a little further. Speaker 1: All right, galaxy watch five pro time. This one obviously much larger than the galaxy watch five that I've been wearing. This is 45 millimeters. It's only one size. And even though I have a really small restore, I wouldn't say really small, but it is, you know, a fairly small wrist. I do feel like it does sit fairly securely on my wrist. Definitely thicker than the watch five regular version. [00:05:30] But that's because it's got a bigger battery and a more durable construction as well. The watch strap also works in a different way to the watch five. It has a magnetic clasp. This is the pro analog watch face. Yes, you can also get this on the regular galaxy. Watch five sot be too alarmed if you really like it, but you think this is gonna be too big for you. It actually also has this option where you can change it to actually have the compass is kind of nice. Speaker 1: The touch BELE on this one, [00:06:00] I feel actually works better. Not just because it's, you know, functionally better or anything like that, but really because you have that raised lip of the actual physical BELE on the watch to stop your finger from kind of rocking and rolling outside of the boundary, which really helps me, at least the sensors overall functionality and the interface pretty much the same as the regular galaxy watch five, but there is something new in terms of the software roll tape. [00:06:30] The watch five pro has a couple of extra sports features that the regular watch five does not have including track back. This is the first day of wearing the watch five pro I am on a hike with my dog in the middle of golden gate park in San Francisco. So I'm gonna test it out and see if it can navigate me back to my starting point. It's really easy to activate you. Just go into the settings while you are currently doing any particular workout and then find the track back feature and it should navigate you back to your start point. [00:07:00] So let's even get me back home. Speaker 1: So the green line is showing the route on the way back and the blue line is the route on the way in just kind of Nate, make sure I'm actually going the right way. No, I think I should just rely on my dog rather than the watch, cuz she seems to know the way to get out <laugh> but the watch is telling me I need to turn pretty soon anyway, and this is exactly the route that I came back in on. Ah, made [00:07:30] it out to at least the traffic lights, which is a good sign. Oh this is good. It says my next ten's coming up. So it buzzed and it gave me a little notification. I just pulled out the phone too late to capture it, but you get the idea Speaker 1: And we're back there. It worked one other sports feature that is new is the ability to import route information from a GPX file and then get things like turn by turn navigation. It'll ask me to pull up [00:08:00] my phone and then bring up this page that says about routes and then import a GPX file. Here's one I prepared earlier that was a nice long bike ride and make sure that it's chosen as cycling or hiking. Okay. There it is on the watch itself. And now we can just start the route and it's gonna give me turn by term navigation and show me the map as we go again, like the watch five, still lots of battery testing to do on this one. But to give you an idea of battery drain [00:08:30] that walk and the hike that you just saw that took one and a half hours, the battery dropped about 15%. Speaker 1: So the claim is to have 20 hours of GPS usage. So we'll see, we'll see if we can get there. I don't know if I'm up for a 20 hour hike, but let me know. I'll see what I can do. Those are some early first impressions of the new galaxy watch five series. If you had a question that I didn't answer in this video, do leave me a comment and let me know I'm gonna be answering as many of [00:09:00] them as I can over the coming days, as well as addressing some of them in the full review, which is coming soon. Obviously lots more testing to be done in the meantime. Thanks again for watching and I'll catch you next time.