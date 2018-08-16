Galaxy Note 9 is a superphone through and through

CNET First Look
Galaxy Note 9 is a superphone through and throughBonkers storage, monster battery, new tricks. But is it ready for a 5G world?
Transcript
[MUSIC] The Galaxy Note 9 is unarguably one of the most powerful, fully featured devices ever made. But is it really worth $1000 starting price? Or Samsung just gravely trying to out Apple by iPhone 10? [MUSIC] [MUSIC] The Note 9 is a super phone through and through. It's got a beautiful 6.4 inch screen with curved glass sides and Samsung signature shortcut tools. There's a 12 megapixel dual camera with new AI for optimizing your photos. There was a headphone jack, water proofing, wireless charging, Android 8.1 and a micro sd card slot. But the Note 9's real value boils down to three things, its enormous 4,000-milliampere hour battery, its gigantic 128-gig or 512 gigabytes of onboard storage, and its trademark S-pen, with new built-in Bluetooth tricks. The S-pen can still write, draw, and navigate around. But now it also works like a remote control, thanks to a new Bluetooth antenna inside. For example, you can use it to launch the camera app. Switch to selfie mode and take a selfie all with a few clicks. This was my favorite use by far. You can also open nearly any app. Advance your photo gallery, control your presentation, and skip you music track. The remote will work up to 30 feet away for either 30 minutes or 200 clicks For an in storage [UNKNOWN] inside the phone. The bluetooth S pen is clever no doubt but in the long run all but the most enthusiastic power users will probably forget this feature even exists. Battery life on the [UNKNOWN] line is pretty great. It will take you from daybreak to midnight hour which isn't something I can say for either galaxy S9 phone. That's fantastic in a pinch but you should still playing on powering the phone up once a day. Two hour with the note fast charging cable is all you need. Samsung says that 128 GB version of the Note9 can store almost 550 movies and over 22000 photos. And the 512 gigabyte version that can store 2300 movies and more than 93000 photos. This is fantastic because it means you won't have to constantly worry about deleting videos and shows to make a room for more. That a cheaper to 64 gigabyte phone with support for my micro SD card storage is till gonna be more affordable in the long run in the Galaxy Note 9. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] The Note 9 is a beautiful fantastic phone but it has a few sticking points. Its camera, while very good is almost exactly the same as the Galaxy S9 Plus camera, only with a new scene detection feature added in Unfortunately, this is a little slow to load. Also, the placement of the fingerprint reader is still too close to the camera and to feel comfortable and natural in my hand. And the phone's price is through the roof. The Galaxy Note 9 is a great buy if you want to upgrade from an older Galaxy phone or you're seeking a large screen android device with all the things. But you might wanna hold off is you're really looking for a phone that has cutting edge, 5G speed and an in screen fingerprint reader and a 3D front facing camera. Remember the Note 9 is an investment phone. It's something you're gonna wanna hold on to for years. [MUSIC]