Mobile World Congress 2019
From article: Galaxy Fold's cheaper challenger: TCL's foldable phone bends into a watch at MWC 2019

Galaxy Fold who? Here's a cheaper foldable phone design

Transcript
[MUSIC] Samsung may have wowed us with its Galaxy Fold but not everybody has $2,000 they wanna spend on a foldable phone. Enter companies like TCL which are working on much cheaper foldable devices. These devices that we're looking at over here are prototype models of foldable phones that open into a tablet. And there's also a foldable phone prototype that bends into a watch that you can wear around your wrist. A bendable screen is one main ingredient for this kind of device but you also need a body that bends around a hinge. At MWC 2019, TCL's announcing its Dragon Hinge. An articulated hinge system that's based around interlocking gears. A little bit like the Galaxy Fold. TCL devices that use the Dragon Hinge will open inward. Like a book. The working prototype that we see has up to four rear cameras with Zeiss Optics. And a light-up LED case. Which looks pretty cool. [MUSIC] Foldable devices aren't at a point where they can fold flat so you will see a gap. TCL has also mocked up some carry cases for smaller foldable devices. This dragon hinged design is only one model that TCL is working on the company has mocked up a total of five designs that it's showing off to the public. The company isn't just about foldable smart phones either. It's best known for making affordable TV's and its looking at different ways to have a foldable ecosystem that extends beyond the phones. It could extend to their TV or smart appliances businesses as well. With all these foldable devices being announced here at MWC earlier by Samsung and by new entrant FlexPai, you'd think that TCL would be in a rush to be seen. But that's not quite the case, the company prizes puting a much lower price tag on their devices. About 30% less than the average price for a foldable phone, they'll wait until 2020. [MUSIC]
