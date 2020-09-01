Full breakdown of Nvidia's new RTX 3000 series (3070, 3080, 3090)

Transcript
Nvidia just announced its second generation RTX GPUs based off its brand new ampere architecture and threw out a bunch of impressive claims. So, what does it mean and should you ask? Upgrade. Well, let's take a look at what they did. [MUSIC] 2018 and 20 series RTX in video card Cards were a major step forward in GPU technology, especially the way hardware displays lighting and things like reflections and other realistic effects. You've probably heard the term ray tracing thrown around a lot and yeah, that's exactly what the RT X series introduced to the PC gaming world. Well, two years after the debut of Nvidia's r TX cards, the second generation version, which refreshes the architecture all together, is finally here. It's called ampere and it's in the form of the 30 series graphics cards. Now if you want to understand the nitty gritty silicon details, watch the event replay over on our CNET highlights channel. I'm not gonna get into that right now. But all you need to know is that the 30 series cards most notably the new flagship 3080 card doubles the performance of last generations flagship that was called the 2080. To convey this improvement in video usually shows off some kind of Real Time demo. And with this debut, they upped the specs of a super satisfying physics sandbox called marbles. And then they compared this new ampere architecture against last generations touring technology. And just a simple sort of side by side comparison. The spec bump is impressive. They're going from 25 frames per second at 720 p Up to 30 frames per second at 1440 P. Now yes, this is a proprietary custom design demo to show off the new GPU, but it's nevertheless effective. And then we got confirmation of what the actual card is going to look like. And yet this design had already leaked. But it was interesting to hear how its newly conceived cooling system works. So Nvidia is saying that it's dual axial flow through which features fans that push and pull at the same time, allow the 3080 to operate three times quieter and up to 20 degrees cooler than last gen design. But like a lot of these reveals I'd like to keep an eye on the step down off that flagship GPU. So in this case, I'm talking about that 3070 that they only kind of touched on for a few minutes. It's $200 cheaper than the 30 at at $500 and it outperforms last generations 2080 ti, which if you really keep track of all these GPUs, that's Really impressive. Nvidia says the new ampere cards are the biggest generational leap that they've ever made based off relative performance. So of course, that raises the question of whether or not now is the time to upgrade your personal GPU. For me, this feels like a really good time for people with those older 900 series of cards to upgrade. Maybe even those with a lower maybe entry level 10 series card if you have a last generation r tx 20 series card I think that's a tougher sell. Don't listen to me do what you want with your money right? And yeah, look if money is no object why not plunk down 1500 dollars The almost hilariously huge RT x 3090 just freakin just basically NASA damn box. It's designed for 8k Gaming. So either you're finally gonna get to use that 8k display you have. Alright, I hope that was helpful. I am personally super excited for these new GPUs. Stay safe everyone and as always, thanks so much for watching.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

91 episodes

Alphabet City

92 episodes

CNET Top 5

861 episodes

The Daily Charge

964 episodes

What the Future

344 episodes

Tech Today

1283 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Full breakdown of Nvidia's new RTX 3000 series (3070, 3080, 3090)

3:56

Asus debuts world's first Wi-Fi 6e router

4:56

Asus reveals all-new ROG Delta S gaming headset

2:30

Asus unveils ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3000 series

3:55

Nvidia announces three new RTX GPUs

12:27

Nvidia highlights real-time graphics rendering with marbles demo

3:26

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

What's new to stream for September 2020

4:49

Selling your house is too hard and too expensive

16:39

Elon Musk's Neuralink demonstration in 14 minutes

14:06

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

Trump's top cybersecurity official: Mail-in ballots are safe

25:16

Full breakdown of Nvidia's new RTX 3000 series (3070, 3080, 3090)

3:56

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Amazon Halo: A fitness tracker and health subscription in one

3:35

My impressions of Microsoft X-cloud after one week

5:27

Microsoft Surface Duo unboxing: What's inside

5:59

Five things I learned playing Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

6:53

Let's make sense of Fitbit Sense's three new sensors: First look

8:26

Oxo Brew 8-Cup Coffee Maker: Our new Editors' Choice 2020 drip coffee maker

4:23

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40

Why Apple says don't cover your laptop camera

5:06

iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks

7:54

How to clean your laptop

3:49

Top 10 Apple Watch tips and hidden features

5:37

How to direct deposit your stimulus check and not get scammed

2:23