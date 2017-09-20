Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Fujifilm X100F: A great enthusiast compact for manual fans

The latest version of Fujifilm's fixed-lens APS-C compact is faster with a better design and photo quality than any of its predecessors.
Fuji film X100F is an excellent camera for enthusiast who want the best still possible without having to spend series boxes on a full time model or a [UNKNOWN]. With a new higher resolution sensor faster and better autofocus system and streamline design. It hits all the right notes for manual shooting fans. Still a solid but hefty feeling camera at over two pounds, which could still stand to have a slightly deeper grip. The aperture ring can now be adjusted in 1/3 stop increments, and ISO sensitivity has moved to the shutter speed dial. You lift it up and twist it in order to change sensitivity. While it's optimized for photographers who like buttons and dials and levers and whatnot, you can use it in complete auto if you want. Just set the shutter, aperture, and ISO to A. Like many Alika, the X100F is designed so you can choose exposure settings with the camera off Some street photographers like to be able to somewhat ironically simply point and shoot without looking. My God his fur is amazing. [LAUGH] And video shooting is still an afterthought. It's considered a drive mode and uses the shutter button to start and stop. One of the camera's continuing highlights is the versatile view finder. The front lever toggles between an electronic view finder And reverse Galilean optical that has an electronic overlay which displays the frame offset caused by parallax, focus areas and other information. And all but one aspect of performance is as good as you need for this type of camera. Battery life. It barely makes it through a day of shooting, unless you're the type who only takes a shot every now and then. [MUSIC]

