Fortnite Android beta coming to Galaxy phones first

Fortnite Android beta coming to Galaxy phones firstAt Samsung Unpacked, the head of Epic Games announced that the Galaxy will be the first phone to get acces to the Fortnite Android beta.
Judging by the tweets, just about every gamer wants to know the same thing. When is Fortnite coming to Android? So about that, we're going to be launching the Fortnite beta on Android this week, and players on Samsung Galaxy devices are the first to be invited, starting right now. [APPLAUSE] Thanks. Also gamers who play Fortnite on a Note 9 or a Tab S4 will also get access to a special skin, Galaxy. [APPLAUSE] Yeah, what really excites about about this partnership, is that Samsung makes the best performing Android devices, in the world. And the Note 9 represents a real revolution for mobile gaming, that brings a console quality, 100 player Fortnite experience to Android. The epic games has always been on the mobile edge of gaming. And together with Samsung, we're ushering mobile gaming into a new era of high end games for gamers, and we can't wait to see how players around the world enjoy it. Thank you very much.