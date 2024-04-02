Expert vs AI: Are Foldable Phones Worth Buying Now?
5:20
Computing
Speaker 1: Why should someone get a foldable phone? Fun, unique portability. Transformational, unique, did I say unique twice? Hi, my name is Patrick Holland. I'm a CNET mobile phone reviewer and expert, and today I go head to head against AI in the form of chat GPT-3 0.5, and we're going to figure out who knows more about foldable phones and who they're really for. Speaker 1: [00:00:30] When foldable phones first debuted, they were aimed at early adopters who wanted the latest cutting edge tech, the latest in innovation, and didn't mind a steep price of close to $2,000. Over the past few years, foldable phones have gone into two categories. One aimed at people who want high productivity, being able to multitask and have a laptop and tablet experience in their pocket, and the other who wants ultimate [00:01:00] portability of a phone that can fold in half and go anywhere with them. Also, the price has dropped from a couple thousand dollars to something like this, which is now $700 before a sale. All right, now I'm joined by chat, GPT-3 0.5, represented by this lovely orb. May I call you chat? No. Okay, cool. Speaker 2: Foldable phones are designed for tech enthusiasts and professionals seeking a versatile device catering to those who value both portability and a larger screen experience. Foldable phones offer the convenience of a compact form [00:01:30] factor while providing expanded display real estate. When needed, these devices appeal to individuals who prioritize cutting edge technology and are willing to invest in the latest innovations. Speaker 1: At this point, the cheapest foldable phone you can buy is $700 without a discount, but these tablet style phones are still $1,700, which you could buy two, three, four phones with that price. So when you talk about investment, that is a good call out by chat here. Speaker 2: Additionally, [00:02:00] professionals who benefit from multitasking such as business executives or creatives find foldable phones valuable for enhanced productivity. While they may not be essential for everyone, foldable phones target a niche market of users who appreciate the fusion of compact design and expanded functionality in a single device. Speaker 1: Okay, I think there's two things. Our friend chat, GPT-3 0.5 left out. One is durability. So these phones, some of them have ratings for water resistance, [00:02:30] like this one has the same rating as a regular phone, but I don't think any of the ones I have on this table here have any rating for dust resistance. There's also the issue of repairability. It's a little more complicated to get these phones repaired, especially depending on where you live than a regular phone. And the last thing, these are such a fun form factor, and I think the clamshell style ones, that is probably their main appeal is just how fun and portable they are. Look, I got a little cartoon bear on a laptop on my cover display. Speaker 3: [00:03:00] In five words or less, describe the state of foldable phones today. Speaker 1: Expensive, experimental, chaotic, delicate, compromised, Speaker 2: Evolving, niche, promising technology. Speaker 3: Describe the future prospects of foldable phones. Speaker 1: Affordable, durable, mass market. Mundane, Speaker 2: Promising growth, mainstream adoption potential. Speaker 3: Why should someone get a foldable phone? Speaker 1: It's fun, innovative, transformational. Unique and portable. Speaker 2: [00:03:30] Versatile, compact. Expanded screen options. Speaker 3: Why shouldn't someone get a foldable phone? Speaker 1: Expensive. Durability. Short battery life Speaker 2: Cost, durability concerns. Evolving. Technology. Speaker 3: What do foldable phones need to be successful? Speaker 1: Lower price. Longer battery life. Speaker 2: Improved durability. Affordable pricing. Speaker 3: In one word, what is the biggest challenge facing foldables? Speaker 1: Price. Speaker 2: Durability. Speaker 1: [00:04:00] We've prompted chat. GBT 3.5. What are three things people should ask themselves before buying a foldable phone? Speaker 2: Is it within my budget? How durable is it? Do I value the features? Speaker 1: Do I value the features? If you're going to pay 17, $1,800 for one of these phones and you don't have a Google Pixel Store genius bar to go to get it fixed if it breaks, I think you have to ask yourself is the features this offers as opposed to a regular phone worth the extra money and possible hassle [00:04:30] of getting things repaired? Speaker 1: I am a managing editor, so I edit a ton of stories that I write and others on my mobile phone team. The one thing we did not hear a lot about from chat GPT is about the experience. Whether that's it being fun, whether it's things like battery life, things that we really value as people that a possible AI doesn't know. One key piece of advice I would give anyone for any phone, but especially for foldables, you've never used one. You don't have a friend who has one. Go to the store [00:05:00] and try it out. If it has a stylist you can use, try it on the screen. Does the crease bother you? We didn't hear either one of us really talk about that, but these are things that you only get from experiencing and trying it. That was the only thing that was going through my mind that I thought Chat t's answers lacked.

