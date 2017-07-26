Flash on its death bed, Nielsen to track Hulu, YouTube TV

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Tech Today
Flash on its death bed, Nielsen to track Hulu, YouTube TVThe major tech headlines of the day include Adobe ending Flash support in 2020, Facebook offering 4K livestreaming and Nielsen's announcement that the company will now track YouTube TV and Hulu viewership.
Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Adobe has announced that it is ending support for Flash in 2020 now that usage numbers have dropped substantially in the last three years. Back in 2007, Apple stopped supporting Flash in IOS which has led to a slow decline ever since. HTML 5 has proved itself as a more viable and safe alternative, meaning your experience likely won't be affected at all. Facebook will soon offer 4K live streaming support via the Facebook 360 app that's built for gear VR, meaning if you have the gear you can broadcast in 4K. Facebook also looks to expand it's Live360 Ready initiative. Which will let users know which devices and software programs are certified for the platform out of the box. And finally Nielsen will begin tracking viewership information from platforms like YouTube TV, and Hulu as they switch from standard cable and satellite to streaming base services. Continues. Deals that have already been tracking Playstation View and Sling TV, among other platforms as well. [MUSIC] You can save today with all of these by downloading the CNet tech today in the Apple or Google Play Store.