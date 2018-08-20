Your video, "Fitbit Charge 3 arrives in October, for $150"
Fitbit Charge 3 arrives in October, for $150

The newest Fitbit feels like a little smartwatch, is swim-ready, and seems like an even better value than the Versa.
[MUSIC] Fitbit's been moving it's fitness trackers in the smart watch territory since last year. While the Fitbit versa an ionic are made to take on the Apple watch. Fitbit Charge 3 could be the everyday tracker that does nearly the same thing for a little less. Charge 3 replaces the company's most popular tracker the Charge 2 and adds a lot of improvements. There's 50 meter water resistance and better seven day battery life. FitBit's also revamped the display. It's a touchscreen, gray scale OLED that is a lot more responsive. A new haptic virtual button on the side works in water and works with a squeeze. The bands are easier to remove too. Charge three has the same upgraded SPO two heart rate sensor in the back that Pipit, Versa and Ionic have, which could help detect sleep apnea down the road, but for now Pipit is launching a sleep beta in the fall to begin exploring ways to observe other ways that the sensor could be used. The tracker also gets notifications, and even runs some apps, and a step up model offers Fitbit pay for contactless payments. If this sounds a lot like the Fitbit Versa, in a way it is, but at $150 this might be an even better choice for its price and ease of use. We'll follow up with a full review when it's released in October. But keep in mind, a lot more wearable things are coming, too. [MUSIC]

