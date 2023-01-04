First Smart Mixer Unveiled by GE Profile 5:24 Watch Now

First Smart Mixer Unveiled by GE Profile

Jan 4, 2023 Tech

Speaker 1: Back here we've got GE profile cooking up a storm of Macron's because they're showing off a first of its kind smart mixer. I got to speak with Andre to learn more about the smart mixer and all of its cool features. Speaker 2: It's really a lot because we're reinventing an iconic category. So I do want to call attention to all the touchpoints have been redesigned to bring them forward and be around the user. But the bowl lift is up front and ambidextrous. The controls are upfront and in front of you. [00:00:30] We redesigned how attachments go in a mixer. Um, so one click release, no more groove that you have to lift and rotate as long as it's straight up any attachment goes in. It's a brushless digital motor or brushless DC motor if you're an expert. So a lot of power, a lot of torque. And we're also able to get feedback around what's going on in the bull. I'm gonna take the butter off my hands really quick as I do that, but we have an integrated scale in the base that enables you to precisely measure your ingredients and we're enabling you to get results that are more consistent with a professional [00:01:00] baker if that's what you want. Speaker 2: So the hero features are the redesign of all the touchpoints, the extremely powerful motor. But the integrated scale is truly an industry first. For a stand mixer like this, we have guided recipes and those will integrate with the mixer. So when you're getting to a recipe step, we're not gonna tell you to do a couple flour because it's imprecise. We're gonna tell you to do 200 grams and you're not gonna know what to do. So we're gonna send that to the mixer and the scale will read right there and you'll add your ingredients till you get to [00:01:30] the desired weight and you go to the next step. We're getting feedback for the resistance in the bowl. So the first two AutoSense recipes we launched are butter, which are shown here and a meringue cookie. So as that butter becomes butter, it pushes back against that attachment and we can feel that change. So when I use the AutoSense mode as this creams into true butter, it'll automatically stop itself when it's done. Same thing with the meringue. If you don't know what a stiff peak is for meringue, that's okay. The mixer does. Speaker 1: [00:02:00] And this also works with voice assistants. Which one is and and Speaker 2: How? So there's a Google and Alexa integration. I'm a professional baker but I'm also easily distracted. So if I step away, I can use my voice to tell Alexa or Google to stop the mixer so that I don't ruin what I was working on. Um, that also works here in the app so I can stop the mixer remotely. Um, and we're gonna continue to work on building new commands with Alexa and Google. There has never been a connected mixer before, so there's gonna continue to be development from us there and frankly I'm [00:02:30] excited about it because it's designed to be a platform, not just a product that gets better over time, that delivers new content to you and is gonna have more value years from now than it does even today as we continue to build out that value proposition. So I'm gonna show you the timer cause it's a great way to show how the interface works. Speaker 2: So if your recipe calls for a particular amount of time, a lot of us use timers when we're baking at different steps in the process, but they're an auditory queue, right? You've gotta go do something here just for arguments [00:03:00] sake. I'm gonna set it to 15 seconds. And let's say the recipe calls for us to be up here on speed four. That timer's now in control of when the mixer operates. So that timer's gonna count down to zero and it's gonna auto stop. So it's gonna help you have consistency or results if you're really pushing your limits as a baker or if you're just like me who is a pro but a dad of two with a lot of dogs and gets distracted, I can step away or be distracted and know that I'm not gonna ruin my batch of dough or butter or meringue cuz it auto stops [00:03:30] with the timer. Speaker 2: Um, I'm gonna give you one more show of someone else is out here. So, um, if you're looking at the top, I showed you the timer. Um, the other side is the scale, which will take a second to zero. And then here I have reverse and there's also a button to zero the scale. But I wanna show you the reverse really nicely here real quick. So one of the things that we also introduced that we're gonna continue to develop new applications for, but I really push the limits of a mixer and a big dough can actually lock up your mixing blade sometime. So we introduced, I believe [00:04:00] in industry first feature. Uh, we have a reverse mode. So if you tap that button you can go counter cyclical and reverse quickly. As I mentioned to you before, though, we're continuing to push out new cooking content. Speaker 2: We're actively developing that. We're also actively developing attachments for the front of the mixer. So I'm gonna open this up real quick. This accepts attachments that are available on the market today from competing products, meat grinders, pasta makers. One of the things this is gonna enable us to do is we launch attachments is uh, [00:04:30] leverage attachments that either move in one direction, so clockwise, counterclockwise, or even both. So this is a product that's gonna get better over time. We have a lot of new recipes and cook modes we're gonna launch this year. But in 24 and beyond, look for us to start bringing out attachments that may also leverage that reverse functionality. Speaker 1: If you're looking in a cook up a storm of Mac Crohn's at your smart kitchen, well this is available. It's currently at Creighton Barrel for $999 for more smart home videos. Make sure you keep it here on [00:05:00] C for all of our CES coverage by subscribing. I'm Justin and I'll take you later. Come on. God. That's really good. Is it? Damn that. They should use that. Use that. Oh my God, you're so good. That's really good.