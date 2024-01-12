First Look at Xpeng AeroHT Flying Car Concept
First Look at Xpeng AeroHT Flying Car Concept
Speaker 1: We are here at the Xan Arrow booth at CES where the company is showing off its EV toll flying car concept. These forearm with drone like propellers fold away and into the body of the car, so when it's driving by, you wouldn't even know it's a flying car. While we won't see this take flight at CES, it's an evolution of the company's X three flying car, which Xan Arrow has shown taking flight before. What [00:00:30] you're seeing here is the first EV toll demonstration we've seen from Xan Arrow outside of China. The car features cameras in place of the side view mirrors and a display screen built into the dashboard. X pan Arrow also [00:01:00] says it's coming out with a six wheeler. It's calling the land aircraft carrier that comes with a built-in EV Pole. X pan. Arrow says it will be available for pre-order end of this year, and start shipping end of next year. [00:01:30] Would you like to take a ride in one of these? Let us know down in the comments.

