First Look at Xpeng AeroHT Flying Car Concept
Speaker 1: We are here at the Xan Arrow booth at CES where the company is showing off its EV toll flying car concept. These forearm with drone like propellers fold away and into the body of the car, so when it's driving by, you wouldn't even know it's a flying car. While we won't see this take flight at CES, it's an evolution of the company's X three flying car, which Xan Arrow has shown taking flight before. What [00:00:30] you're seeing here is the first EV toll demonstration we've seen from Xan Arrow outside of China. The car features cameras in place of the side view mirrors and a display screen built into the dashboard. X pan Arrow also [00:01:00] says it's coming out with a six wheeler. It's calling the land aircraft carrier that comes with a built-in EV Pole. X pan. Arrow says it will be available for pre-order end of this year, and start shipping end of next year. [00:01:30] Would you like to take a ride in one of these? Let us know down in the comments.
Up Next
Tech Shows
The Apple Core
The Apple Core
Alphabet City
Alphabet City
CNET Top 5
CNET Top 5
The Daily Charge
The Daily Charge
What the Future
What the Future
Tech Today
Tech Today
Latest News All latest news
Watch Segway's New Kart Go From Racing to Gaming
Watch Segway's New Kart Go From Racing to Gaming
Honda's 0 EVs Are the Best Looking Concepts at CES 2024
Honda's 0 EVs Are the Best Looking Concepts at CES 2024
Dolby's New Atmos System Lets You Place Speakers Anywhere in the Room
Dolby's New Atmos System Lets You Place Speakers Anywhere in the Room
These Are the Biggest Trends of CES 2024
These Are the Biggest Trends of CES 2024
This Smart Ring Shines: Living With the Evie at CES
This Smart Ring Shines: Living With the Evie at CES
The Best Mobile Tech We Saw at CES 2024
The Best Mobile Tech We Saw at CES 2024
Most Popular All most popular
Samsung Shows World's First Transparent MicroLED, 8K Wireless Projector
Samsung Shows World's First Transparent MicroLED, 8K Wireless Projector
Sony Drives Its New EV Onstage With a PS5 Controller
Sony Drives Its New EV Onstage With a PS5 Controller
Samsung's Concept Flip Phone Can Bend Both Ways
Samsung's Concept Flip Phone Can Bend Both Ways
Best Laptops of CES 2024
Best Laptops of CES 2024
Best TVs of CES 2024
Best TVs of CES 2024
Everything Sony Just Announced at its CES Product Event
Everything Sony Just Announced at its CES Product Event
Latest Products All latest products
Watch Segway's New Kart Go From Racing to Gaming
Watch Segway's New Kart Go From Racing to Gaming
Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
Watch This Magic Mirror Analyze Your Health
Watch This Magic Mirror Analyze Your Health
Sony Pulse Explore Earbuds: Setup and Hands-On
Sony Pulse Explore Earbuds: Setup and Hands-On
The PlayStation 5 Slim: Hands-On
The PlayStation 5 Slim: Hands-On
CNET Editor Reacts to Vision Pro Spatial Video
CNET Editor Reacts to Vision Pro Spatial Video
Latest How To All how to videos
How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4
How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4
Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6
Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6
How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations
How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations
How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3
How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3
How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11
How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11
10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone