FDA Authorizes Second Booster Shots for Older Adults, Sony Unveils Revamped PlayStation Plus

/>
E
D
I
T
O
R
S
’
C
H
O
I
C
E
I
N
N
O
V
A
T
IO
N
A
W
A
R
D
Reviews
All Reviews
Award Winners
Versus
Gift Guide
Best Products
Best 5G Phone
Best Antivirus
Best Cash-Back Credit Cards
Best Cordless Vacuum
Best Internet Providers
Best Laptop
Best Massage Gun
Best Mattress
Best Meal Kit Delivery Service
Best Mesh Wi-Fi
Best Peloton Alternative
Best Rowing Machine
Best Streaming Service
Best TV
Best VPN
Best Wireless Earbuds
Popular
Apple iPhone 13
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus
Google Pixel 6
Nest Doorbell with battery
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
T-Mobile 5G Home Internet
TP-Link Archer AX21
News
All news
Politics
Social Media
Privacy
Misinformation
Tech
All tech
Mobile
Computing
Home Entertainment
Services & Software
Culture
All Culture
Entertainment
Sports
Fashion
Internet Culture
Science
All Science
Space
Climate
Biology
Money
All money
Banking
Credit Cards
Cryptocurrency
Insurance
Investing
Loans
Mortgages
Taxes
Wellness
All wellness
Fitness
Medical
Nutrition
Parenting
Personal Care
Sleep
Home
CNET Home
Home Energy & Utilities
Home Internet
Home Security
Kitchen & Household
Smart Home
Yard & Outdoors
Cars
Roadshow
Reviews
Video
News
Pictures
Recalls
Auto Buying Program
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Best Cars
Best Affordable Cars
Best Convertibles
Best Electric Cars
Best Family Cars
Best Fuel-Efficient Cars
Best Hybrids
Best Luxury SUVs
Best Midsize SUVs
Best Sedans
Best Small SUVs
Best SUVs
Best Tech Cars
Best Trucks
Best Used Cars
Best car products
Best Backup Camera
Best Car Battery Charger
Best Car Cover
Best Car Vacuum
Best Dash Cam
Best Portable Jump Starter
Best Portable Tire Inflator
Best Radar Detector
Deals
All deals
The Cheapskate
Best Apple Watch Deals
Best Laptop Deals
Best Macbook Deals
Best Mattress Deals
Best Meal Kit Deals
Best TV Deals
Best VPN Deals
Coupons
Adidas Coupons
Ashley Furniture Coupons
Blue Nile Promo Codes
Dick's Sporting Goods Coupons
Doordash Promo Codes
eBay Coupons
Edible Arrangements Coupons
ExpressVPN Coupons
Fanatics Coupons
Forever 21 Coupons
H&M Coupons
Home Depot Coupons
Hotels.com Coupons
HP Coupon Codes
Office Depot Coupons
Overstock Coupons
Samsung Promo Codes
Seatgeek Promo Codes
StubHub Discount Codes
Surfshark Coupons
Turbotax Coupons
Vistaprint Coupons
Vitacost Coupons
Walmart Promo Codes
edition
editions
English
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
search
Go
FDA Authorizes Second Booster Shots for Older Adults, Sony Unveils Revamped PlayStation Plus
Mar 30 2022
Tech
Up Next
Apple Film 'CODA' Nabs Best Picture Oscar, Chris Rock Won't Press Charges for Will Smith Slap
Up Next
Apple Film 'CODA' Nabs Best Picture Oscar, Chris Rock Won't Press Charges for Will Smith Slap
01:21
Golden Raspberry Awards, GTA Online Subscription Launches
Golden Raspberry Awards, GTA Online Subscription Launches
01:43
Apple Considers Gadget Subscription Model, Russia Blocks Google News
Apple Considers Gadget Subscription Model, Russia Blocks Google News
01:23
Apple's iOS 15.4 is here, SpaceX Increases Price of Starlink Internet Service
Apple's iOS 15.4 is here, SpaceX Increases Price of Starlink Internet Service
01:30
Apple Digital Driver's Licenses Arrive, Democrats Propose Gas Stimulus Rebate
Apple Digital Driver's Licenses Arrive, Democrats Propose Gas Stimulus Rebate
01:25
Biden Warns of Russian Cyberattacks, Okta Confirms Data Breach Attempt
Biden Warns of Russian Cyberattacks, Okta Confirms Data Breach Attempt
01:32
Russia Reportedly Bans Meta Platforms, Verizon Is Expanding Its C-Band 5G Coverage
Russia Reportedly Bans Meta Platforms, Verizon Is Expanding Its C-Band 5G Coverage
01:16
Amazon Antitrust Lawsuit Tossed, Pixar Same-Sex Kiss Restored
Amazon Antitrust Lawsuit Tossed, Pixar Same-Sex Kiss Restored
01:31
Pfizer and Moderna Seek Approval for Second COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters and Netflix Tests Fees for Sharing Accounts
Pfizer and Moderna Seek Approval for Second COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters and Netflix Tests Fees for Sharing Accounts
01:35
Tech Shows
The Apple Core
The Apple Core
Alphabet City
Alphabet City
CNET Top 5
CNET Top 5
The Daily Charge
The Daily Charge
What the Future
What the Future
Tech Today
Tech Today
Latest News
All latest news
Mojo Vision Gave Me a Peek at Eye-Tracking Displays in a Contact Lens
Mojo Vision Gave Me a Peek at Eye-Tracking Displays in a Contact Lens
09:09
FDA Authorizes Second Booster Shots for Older Adults, Sony Unveils Revamped PlayStation Plus
FDA Authorizes Second Booster Shots for Older Adults, Sony Unveils Revamped PlayStation Plus
01:37
Dyson for Your Face? Zone Air Mask and Headphones Explained
Dyson for Your Face? Zone Air Mask and Headphones Explained
06:24
Explaining Sony's 3 New PlayStation Plus Packages
Explaining Sony's 3 New PlayStation Plus Packages
05:08
Comparing iPhone SE (2022) and 13 Pro Cameras
Comparing iPhone SE (2022) and 13 Pro Cameras
10:33
Apple Film 'CODA' Nabs Best Picture Oscar, Chris Rock Won't Press Charges for Will Smith Slap
Apple Film 'CODA' Nabs Best Picture Oscar, Chris Rock Won't Press Charges for Will Smith Slap
01:21
Most Popular
All most popular
I Went Shopping in the Metaverse and Tried On a Gucci Bag
I Went Shopping in the Metaverse and Tried On a Gucci Bag
05:18
Dyson for Your Face? Zone Air Mask and Headphones Explained
Dyson for Your Face? Zone Air Mask and Headphones Explained
06:24
We Try RoboBurger, a Robot That Cooks You a Burger On Demand
We Try RoboBurger, a Robot That Cooks You a Burger On Demand
07:46
2023 Nissan Ariya: Finally Driving Nissan's Electric SUV!
2023 Nissan Ariya: Finally Driving Nissan's Electric SUV!
08:42
Explaining Sony's 3 New PlayStation Plus Packages
Explaining Sony's 3 New PlayStation Plus Packages
05:08
Find Forgotten Wi-Fi Passwords for Previously Used Networks
Find Forgotten Wi-Fi Passwords for Previously Used Networks
04:03
Latest Products
All latest products
Mojo Vision Gave Me a Peek at Eye-Tracking Displays in a Contact Lens
Mojo Vision Gave Me a Peek at Eye-Tracking Displays in a Contact Lens
09:09
Dyson for Your Face? Zone Air Mask and Headphones Explained
Dyson for Your Face? Zone Air Mask and Headphones Explained
06:24
Eufy Video Doorbell Dual Review: Are Two Cameras Really Better?
Eufy Video Doorbell Dual Review: Are Two Cameras Really Better?
09:28
See the Lasso At-Home Recycling Machine in Action
See the Lasso At-Home Recycling Machine in Action
06:35
Camera Test: OnePlus 10 Pro vs. iPhone 13 Pro vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra
Camera Test: OnePlus 10 Pro vs. iPhone 13 Pro vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra
06:17
iPhone SE 2022 vs. Galaxy A53 5G: How These Affordable Phones Stack Up
iPhone SE 2022 vs. Galaxy A53 5G: How These Affordable Phones Stack Up
05:41
Latest How To
All how to videos
Find Forgotten Wi-Fi Passwords for Previously Used Networks
Find Forgotten Wi-Fi Passwords for Previously Used Networks
04:03
Get the Most Out of Multitouch on Your Trackpad
Get the Most Out of Multitouch on Your Trackpad
01:32
How to Play Epic Games Store Games on Steam Deck
How to Play Epic Games Store Games on Steam Deck
08:32
Finder Shortcuts for Your Mac
Finder Shortcuts for Your Mac
01:39
How to Download Kanye West's 'Donda 2' for the Stem Player
How to Download Kanye West's 'Donda 2' for the Stem Player
06:22
Add Your Contact Info to Your Mac Login Screen
Add Your Contact Info to Your Mac Login Screen
01:03
Tech
Coronavirus
Sony
Verizon