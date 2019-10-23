Facebook's latest antitrust struggle, Verizon giving away Disney Plus

Transcript
Transcription not available for Facebook's latest antitrust struggle, Verizon giving away Disney Plus.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

67 episodes

Alphabet City

67 episodes

CNET Top 5

833 episodes

The Daily Charge

883 episodes

What the Future

318 episodes

Tech Today

1012 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

This young CEO wants to teach 1 billion kids to code

3:44

Virgin Galactic spacesuit's hidden features

7:53

Facebook getting an oversight board

4:30

Amazon's next big adversary is its own workers (The Daily Charge, 10/17/2019)

8:31

Dyson's new hand dryer

1:07

Pixel 4 doesn't come with 5G. Should we even care? (The Daily Charge, 10/16/2019)

5:48

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

The iPhone SE is set for a comeback

6:40

Top 5 phones under $500 (2019)

4:16

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is as good as Android tablets get

3:17

Don't buy a new car, upgrade yours

4:33

2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid long-term wrap up: You will be missed

4:15

Dyson's new hand dryer

1:07

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Pixel 4 and 4 XL have awesome cameras but high prices

5:51

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is as good as Android tablets get

3:17

Pixel 4 and 4 XL hands-on: Dual rear cameras, radar face unlock

5:31

Nest Wifi puts Google Assistant into your router

3:25

New Nest Mini promises better sound, smarter features

2:23

Meet Google’s less expensive Pixelbook Go

1:42

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

MacOS Catalina: 5 best things

2:02

5G made simple

4:59

How to use Google Translate's photo tool

2:03

iOS 13: Cool features you'll want to try now

1:32

Everything to know about the Brave browser

2:09

Android 10 privacy settings: Everything to know

1:55