Facebook Messenger now lets kids chat

Facebook now has a version of Messenger designed specifically for kids to chat with approved contacts. But will parents opt-in?
Facebook's not just for grownups anymore. Messenger Kids is a standalone app designed for children under the age of 13. It's a trimmed down version of the original Facebook Messenger app. Kids can video chat, send photos or text to parent-approved contacts. Of course, face filters and lenses are included because tweens and tweens at heart apparently can't get enough of them. Parents can sign up children to the service with just their first and last names. But kids won't automatically get a Facebook account. Instead, when they turn 13, they get the choice of migrating to the big leagues. Only available in the U.S. for now, Messenger Kids won't have ads, or in-app purchases. Data from the app also won't be used to target ads To children. Facebook's announcement comes after a lot of criticism about other kid targeted apps. YouTube, for example, has come under scrutiny after videos featuring kids got comments from alleged child predators. Facebook said that it's talked to thousands of parents and made an advisory board to safeguard the app. [MUSIC] But will you sign up your kids to channel this service. Jump onto comments and let me know what you think. For more on messenger kids head to CNET.com.

