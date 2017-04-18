Facebook launches Messenger 2.0 with smarter bots

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CNET News Video
Facebook launches Messenger 2.0 with smarter botsFacebook announces updates to its messenger platform. New features include a discovery engine, chat extensions, games and enhanced artificial intelligence.
Transcript
We've built a Discover tab inside of messenger that will surface the best bots and businesses interactions you can have in your region and we're going to work with you in the next coming weeks to ensure that we populate this tab in this new surface with the right thing. Also new to Platform 2.0 are chat I'm really pumped to welcome Spotify on the platform. You can open the drawer from a redesign composer, tap on Spotify, search any song or artist you want. And then when you're ready to share it back in the thread, you can just tap it and share it just as easily as this. No more complex app switching and sharing flaws. The best part of all this, the music now plays live. This is now open to our hundred thousand developers starting today, so you can build your own chat extensions later today. I think we can all agree that automation is going to be a critical part of our joint success. We want to bring automation to the people that need it the most. Which are small business owners, because they don't have time to figure out technology and respond to messages 24-7, they have a business to run. So we're launching smart replies, powered by AI, and we're starting very small with restaurants in the US by enabling them to automate responses to messages they get on Messenger. And the way it works, is that The Smart Replies engine basically the information that's available from your page, automatically detects the types of questions that are being asked, and responds on your behalf, so you can focus on building your business. So it's time to take Games on Messenger to the next level. And we're going to do this two ways, One is we're introducing rich gameplay that will enable real time gaming and turn by turn games. Two is we're also opening up a game tab so that you can find all of the games that you're playing with and the challenges that you've been challenged by your friends I'm really looking forward to this. And I don't know about you, but like, I've really enjoyed challenging all of my friends on games in Messenger in the last couple of months. And now that I have turned, by turned games, it's game on again.