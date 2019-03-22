Facebook, Instagram, Twitter: What's your relationship with them like?
Transcript
Last year I quit my life for eight months to go be a filthy, disgusting bag packer in Europe, during that time, with all the motivation of someone who didn't have to go to work everyday, I was able to both deactivate my Twitter, and my Instagram account.
When I told my friends about this, they looked at me as though I was a crazy miracle man, it made me realize that a lot of my friends and people I know have problems with social media use.
So, I dragged a bunch of my colleagues into this dimly lit room to talk about their issues.
[SOUND] How much social media would you say you use a day?
Loads.
Loads?
So much.
Over an hour?
Well over an hour.
Over two hours?
Well, keep going.
[LAUGH]
I would say a lot because I use it for work.
Four hours.
Four hours.
Correct.
Four hours.
Three to four hours.
I mean it's the first thing I do when I wake up in the morning.
When I wake up in the morning my eyes are useless at opening.
I don't want to face the world.
So I'll just kind of be on Instagram for a bit.
If it doesn't include Reddit then I would say less than twenty minutes.
Less than twenty minutes.
Myself.
Yours truly.
Instagram,
Yeah
One hour and twelve.
I think I use Instagram about- Maybe an hour and a half.
Facebook?
I removed Facebook.
Why?
So, now we're getting into habits.
Why?
Out of sight, out of mind.
Probably regret about 80% of the time I open Instagram.
Well, Facebook's different for me, now that I've moved here.
So I use it more as a tool to literally stay connected to family back home.
Facebook, I am just constantly reading other people's terrible opinion on stuff.
I mean, what's the point of Facebook, just to look at someone else's highlights reel?
That's never gonna make anybody feel good.
Twitter on rating strangers, terrible opinions on staff.
I mean it's hilarious.
[LAUGH]
But it's also a terrible assessment of human beings.
Yeah.
Yeah.
And on Instagram I'm looking at how much more beautiful strangers are than me.
It's like the perfect dopamine.
Like with those dopamine things are just pop, pop, pop, popping.
Yeah, well it's just massive endorphins and Well I usually get quite a few likes, so pretty good.
I have ten thousand fours on ten hours so no matter what [BLEEP] I post on there, someones there to tell me I'm the man.
[LAUGH] I have great take.
Twitter is the worst social media.
Platform on the internet and it's also the best social media platform on the internet
Both the best and worst thing
really
Also I have mailed all my friends through the online friends up next week,
I have a good friend who lives over in New Zealand that I met through a hashtag
like I love the way my siblings and I interact is like I talked to my brother a lot from Twitter.
And I talk.
You must have an awful relationship.
We do, they're politically not the same.
[LAUGH]
Getting off Facebook I feel is always so much easier than Instagram or Twitter.
Now I still use Facebook but like a lot less than the other ones.
Yeah.
If anything I'm starting to tilt more towards Instagram.
Twitter is assessed pool of
Hate and suffering, that provides me with very little happiness.
Using Twitter's like smoking, or actually, it's worse, it's like injecting heroin.
Except you're not even injecting it into yourself, you're injecting into society.
You're ruining everything, and yourself.
All the discourse falls into this giant bloody black hole.
There's a lot of negative geared content in there.
A lot of stuff that's depressing and it feels like you constantly being exposed to the worst aspects of the world.
You can't, it's an event horizon.
Twitter has an event horizon and once something massive happens, you actually cannot escape on Twitter, you cannot get out of the black hole.
I think all social media negatively effects your mood.
I think Facebook is the worst culprit.
I've had Facebook.
I deleted it a couple of days ago, so, It's on and off.
It's very much like make it as difficult as possible to access social media.
I'm in the process of really trying to distance myself from it.
on the [UNKNOWN] for example, I try to watch a TV show or read a book instead of using social media now.
I mean if I could check instagram once a week, that would be idea.>> Instead
whereas I'm doing it three times a day or whatever.
I could reduce twitter use to kind of more work time, not really dive in on the weekend to read hashtags about, you know, how white supremacists are ruining the world.
I could probably afford to skip that on the weekends.
In an ideal world, my social media use would be like, five percent of my day.
It means I would be more productive.
Did you find it hard to scale back?
No, no, It's like when you eat something you find that you don't like and you go, ew, I don't want avocado on my toast, actually.
Don't even start.
My thoughts.
Everyone [INAUDIBLE] [SOUND] So if you're having trouble with Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or all three, my suggestion is to get a one-way ticket to the other side of the planet and don't come back until you're clean.
And remember, social media is needle drugs.
A giant multi-pronged syringe full of heroin that you inject into everyone.
Every time you tweet.
So yeah, I don't like Twitter that much.
[LAUGHS]
Nice.