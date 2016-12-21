Facebook implements "fake news" measures, Xbox One gets internet speed boost: Tech Today
Today's top tech stories include Facebook's new "fake news" provisions, a big internet speed boost for Xbox One and a slew of new functionality hits Google Home.
This is CNet and here are the stories that matter right now. Facebook has announced that it will start flagging a story when a third party fact checking news organization fails to authenticate its validity. A number of groups like AP and ABC news have signed a code of principals that will hopefully Facebook users understand that a story they want to share could be fake. Facebook says it's already tested the feature and it will begin rolling it out immediately. [MUSIC] Microsoft is releasing a new update for the XBox1 System Software that aims to significantly increase gamble speed up to 80% quicker depending on your connection. Some XBox1 owners have complained about less [UNKNOWN] internet performance in the past. So this update should make life a bit easier for those with Sirius Black. More than 30 new brands and companies have released new functionalities for the Google Home personal assistant. From Domino's Pizza, to NPR to Netflix. The number of supported services on the budding platform is finally starting to increase. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date by downloading the cNet tech today app in the Apple app store.