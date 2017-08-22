Everything we know about the Note 8 and Samsung's Unpacked event

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Googlicious
Everything we know about the Note 8 and Samsung's Unpacked eventThis is what we expect to see at Samsung's Unpacked event: The Note 8 will be the star, but it won't be the only thing announced.
Transcript
[MUSIC] What's up? Brian Tong here, and welcome to Googlicious, for everything inside the world of Google. It's what we know and expect to see from Samsung's Note 8, an unpacked event on August the 23rd But before we start, we all know about the solar eclipse seen here in the U.S. But Google had to get in on the action during an eclipse viewing party at 14th Street Park in New York to unveil the official name of Android 8 as Oreo; where only five people were really paying attention to it. You can see the anticlimactic statue unveiling here, again, during the solar eclipse viewing party. Just gonna leave that right here. Okay, let's get to the big stuff, and we have to give props to Evan Blass. Who has been revealing a constant flow of images and specs for Note 8 before anyone else. Until Samsung confirmed the leaks by publishing the Note 8 on their US website. And then taking it down later. But come on. The secret's out. So let's jump into the specs. The Note 8 will have a monster 6.3 inch [UNKNOWN] lead display with minimal bezzles, and a new 18.5 by 9 aspect ratio at a 2K native resolution. It will be IP6 rated like other Galaxy phones for water and dust protection And the design will be more squared off compared to the S8 and S8+. It will bring 6 gigs of RAM, a bump up from the standard 4 gigs of most version of the S8 and S8+. There's 64 gigs of internal storage plus a micro SD slot for more expansion. Now the US gets a Snapdragon 835 processor, globally its the Xanos[GUESS] 8895 chipset. The Note 8 will get rear dual camera lens for the first time with. Two 12 megapixel sensors, one with a wide angle lens, an F1.7 aperture, and dual pixel auto focus. And the other with a telephoto lens and an F2.4 aperture, with a 2x optical zoom. It will support wireless charging and quick charging via USB. Type C, with a 3300 milliamp hour battery. That's less than the Note 7s, but, you know what? We know how that thing worked out. And it will also come in midnight black, maple gold, orchid gray, and deep sea blue. Again, these pictures brought to you by. [INAUDIBLE] Now no one has narrowed down the price yet, but it's expected to be close, but below the $1,000 price point in the U.S., and shipping sometime in September. Now this is really a chance for Samsung to make right after it's Note 7 disaster, and would also be nice to see them offer some sort of a bundle, or a break to customers Who previously bought a Note 7 and then were forced to return them. So guess what? We'll find out on the 23rd. And guess who was back at it again? Venture Beats' Evan Blass revealed details and images for the new Samsung Gear Fit Pro 2 last week, running Samsung's ties in OS, and we expect to see this at Unpacked As well. The Fit 2 Pro's band can be fully submerged in water to track swimming workouts with an ip68 rating for brief interactions with water, but it's not meant to be submerged for long periods of time. It will sync up with the Speedo on app that we talked about last week. The Fit 2 Pro will also have GPS and support offline play with Spotify And has this new class that's more reliable compared to the Fit 2. It's compatible with both android and IOS and leeks screenshot shows us it will reach out for $199.99 but wait for the official confirmation. And this next one will be ground shaking but we could see a new gear VR headset Set. It was updated with the Galaxy S8 in April, but it largely stayed the same and added a motion controller. Now we'll see if a new Gear VR is compatible with the new Note 8, or it it adds anything new. We know Samsung is working on their own standalone VR headset That includes positional tracking. They even showed it off at Mobile World Congress in Shanghai in July. No word if it will make an appearance at Unpacked, but you know what? You never know. Okay, here's the details. Samsung's Unpacked event is Wednesday August the 23rd. It starts at 8 AM Pacific time. 11 AM Eastern Time and will last about an hour. You'll be able to watch all of our live coverage with myself and the CNET crew starting at 7:30 AM, right here on CNET, where I livestream YouTube and Periscope channels Where we'll be taking your live calls as well so we'll see y'all there. Alright that's it for this week. You can email me at Googlicious@cnet.com or tweet me at Brian Tong. Thanks so much for watching we'll catch y'all next time for some more of that Googlicious.