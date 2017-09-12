CNET
Apple
Everything Apple announced in under 5 minutes
Here are the most important moments from the two-hour event at Apple Park.
4:47
/
September 12, 2017
Transcript
Transcription not available for Everything Apple announced in under 5 minutes.
