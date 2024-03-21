Everything Announced at Microsoft Copilot and Surface Event 8:58 Watch Now

Everything Announced at Microsoft Copilot and Surface Event

Mar 21, 2024 Tech

Speaker 1: There has never been a more exciting time at Microsoft as we partner with our commercial customers to help them become AI powered organizations. Speaker 2: I want to show you one of my favorite ways that copilot steps in to become your personal assistant at work. Let's say you just got back from a much needed holiday and your inbox is full, plus you have some critical meetings to catch up on. This is where copilot can really help you save time and get back on track. [00:00:30] The first order of business is to catch up on what you missed. Let's say you were working on a new product called Project Redwood and you're looking for the latest product specs. You ask copilot to find the project and it summarizes an email from a colleague providing the final specs along with a link to the document. You don't have to scour your inbox or even read the full email. You get the exact info you need [00:01:00] next while you are out. An important meeting took place on Project Redwood and rather than watch the full meeting recording on Teams, you ask Copilot to summarize the meeting. Speaker 2: Copilot shows you who attended, what decisions were made and what the action items are, including one action assigned to you Inform your leadership team about the launch delay and the revisions to the marketing plan. Again, you get the right information, [00:01:30] the tailored to you to act on. Finally, copilot can help generate that email to update your leadership team. You can then review it and edit it if you need to and task complete. Now that you've seen what copilot can do to catch you up after a holiday, you're never going to want to be without it. Windows 365 now supports single sign-on cloud PC encryption can be set up with the Microsoft [00:02:00] Purview, customer key and screen capture and watermarking deter data leaks and data loss. Microsoft believes in zero trust access, and we extend this capability to Windows 365 continuing to invest in security advancements that protect your data, your identity, and your devices with the latest security technology from chip to cloud. Speaker 2: Using ai Windows [00:02:30] 365 analyzes your employee's usage patterns and performance needs to offer recommendations to it that help find the optimal Cloud PC configurations to improve the overall experience for your employees and reduce your costs. In Microsoft Intune. You can now see undersized, oversized, and underutilized cloud PC insights Here. Undersized Cloud PCs are shown in red and suggest that [00:03:00] the device may not meet the performance needs of the employee it's assigned to. For oversized cases, you could scale down the cloud PC and for underutilized cloud PCs, this is an insight that you could deprovision them to save costs, Speaker 3: Which is why we are excited to announce our first AI powered Surface PCs built exclusively for business Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop six. We designed these products from the ground [00:03:30] up to be packed with features business customers have been asking for, from co-pilot to ports to security and performance. Speaking of performance, surface Pro and Surface Laptop for Business will be among the first to market with the latest Intel core Ultra processors. In fact, surface is collaborated with Intel to ensure that the latest Intel core Ultra processors deliver powerful and reliable performance and AI experiences for Surface and the Windows ecosystem Speaker 4: [00:04:00] Surface. Pro Nine was the most performant two and one on the market when we launched it. Surface Pro 10 for business is a full 50% faster with the latest Intel core Ultra five and seven processors. Not only do the performance and graphics get a boost, but also as Brett mentioned, the integrated MPU powers AI experiences and with all day battery life and optional 5G. This device has [00:04:30] the power and versatility to take you from the office to the plane and home. Again, surface Pro 10 for business has a 33% brighter display with higher contrast ratio and custom anti-reflective technology. Now I want to take a minute to talk about what we mean when we say custom surface is about innovation without compromise, and this is an anti-reflective display like you've never seen before. Tune to compliment our individually calibrated [00:05:00] touchscreens and provide accurate and sharp color and contrast. Speaker 4: It's super durable and there's no impact on the brightness, beauty, or color accuracy of your screen and touch and pen works seamlessly. No matter where you use your device under fluorescent office lighting or outside in the field, you'll have optimal readability. This is so useful for retail employees, factory workers, and anyone on the go. [00:05:30] And with this new display, I find my eyes are a lot less tired by the end of the day. Now let's talk about the camera surface. Pro 10 has the best front facing camera for video calls on the PC market today. The new MPU powered Surface Studio Camera gives you incredible resolution, color, accuracy, clarity, and fail to view, and we know how important video calls and meetings have become for businesses [00:06:00] enabling human connection and collaboration. And so we asked ourselves how do we take that experience to the next level for you? Speaker 4: The combination of this incredible new camera and the AI processing power of the MPU Supercharges, our Windows studio effects like portrait background, blur eye contact, and the one we really love on this device auto framing. Our Microsoft adaptive accessories are now available for our commercial customers. [00:06:30] These products make all the difference for people who have difficulty using a traditional mouse and keyboard. They're created to match the beautiful design of surface products and empower every employee to be productive and efficient in a way that works best for them. We're also excited to launch our first ever Surface Pro keyboard with Bold Keyset. It's the same sleek keyboard you love with a bold font change and brighter backlight built in, [00:07:00] making it easier to read and reducing eye strain, and we have new copilot accessibility features on Windows that enable you to quickly turn on narrator, change tech size or start live captions, which are amplified by the integrated MPU. Speaker 4: Let's talk about Surface Laptop six for business. This is the most powerful surface laptop we've ever built, and it was made for you redesigned from the inside [00:07:30] out with an Intel core Ultra H series processor with an integrated MPU, all of this makes Surface Laptop six for business twice as fast as laptop five. With this device, we also give you an extra USBC and the added security of the optional built-in Smart Card reader on our 15 inch laptop. Now we need to talk about the camera and display on this laptop because they are incredible Surface Laptop six for Business [00:08:00] comes with our signature touchscreen display and 13.5 and 15 inches with the same anti-reflective features as Surface Pro an all new adaptive color technology, which gives you sharper and more vivid colors and the absolute best viewing experience. All of this combined with our updated MPU powered Surface Studio Camera enables you to use Window Studio effects. Now for the first time on Surface Laptop, [00:08:30] I hope you like what you saw today. Our new Surface for business portfolio truly brings to life the best of Microsoft copilot management and security for your businesses. We're excited for you to get your hands on these products and see the value come to life in your organization. We're Speaker 1: Excited to be on this journey with you working and learning together to build AI powered organizations that will reinvent the way we work. Thank you.