Epix launches streaming service, Sprint sues AT&T

Cable TV network epix is entering the streaming business with a new six dollars per month subscription video on demand service.
Epix now will offer the channels full libary of movies and original shows to US users.
With 4K streaming and offline downloads.
Sprint is suing AT&T for misleading consumers over its 5G E branding.
The lawsuit, filed in the southern district court of New York, accuses AT&T of false advertising, alleging its 5G Evolution technology is nothing more than the 4G LTE Advanced offered by other major wireless carriers.
AT&T says it will fight the suit with CEO Randall Stevenson, telling CNBC that 5GE offers greater speeds on the way towards ultimate 5G.
And finally, the Galaxy S10 rumors are coming thick and fast ahead of Samsung's launch on February 20.
A new image on the mysmartprice website appears to show the entry-level Galaxy S10 in canary yellow.
Meanwhile, a new photo shared by WinFuture shows what could be a set of wireless Galaxy ear buds, which appear to charge wirelessly from the S10, itself.
