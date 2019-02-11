Tech Today

Epix launches streaming service, Sprint sues AT&T

Transcript
[MUSIC] This is CNET and here are the stories that measure right now. Cable TV network epix is entering the streaming business with a new six dollars per month subscription video on demand service. Epix now will offer the channels full libary of movies and original shows to US users. With 4K streaming and offline downloads. Sprint is suing AT&amp;T for misleading consumers over its 5G E branding. The lawsuit, filed in the southern district court of New York, accuses AT&amp;T of false advertising, alleging its 5G Evolution technology is nothing more than the 4G LTE Advanced offered by other major wireless carriers. AT&amp;T says it will fight the suit with CEO Randall Stevenson, telling CNBC that 5GE offers greater speeds on the way towards ultimate 5G. And finally, the Galaxy S10 rumors are coming thick and fast ahead of Samsung's launch on February 20. Year. A new image on the mysmartprice website appears to show the entry-level Galaxy S10 in canary yellow. Meanwhile, a new photo shared by WinFuture shows what could be a set of wireless Galaxy ear buds, which appear to charge wirelessly from the S10, itself. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by visiting Cnet.com.
Tech IndustryInternetAT&TSprint

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Lawmakers: T-Mobile-Sprint merger better help rural users

1:36

Hear IBM Debater argue with a human -- and lose

3:18

Apple's iPhone SE 2 is the budget phone we need

1:13

Amazon's Eero takeover will feed its smart home obsession

1:53

We can't wait for smartphones to dazzle us at MWC 2019

2:03

A Jester's Tale uses Magic Leap mixed reality to sink into your dreams

1:14

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Yep, the Galaxy S10 leaked again

3:49

How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'

1:02

The JLTV is the US military's new Humvee

3:00

Say hello to the new Carfection long-termer, the Honda Civic Type R

3:15

The iPhone X makes a comeback, catch it while you can

6:16

Amazon's Eero takeover will feed its smart home obsession

1:53

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

TCL's cheap Roku TVs are the go-to choice for tight budgets

1:59

Moto G7, G7 Power and G7 Play officially introduced

4:48

Can the Barsys Automated Cocktail Maker outduel a professional bartender?

4:56

Bose Frames prove audio sunglasses can sound good

4:56

See the first Nvidia RTX gaming laptops in action

2:12

There's no place for SmartThings in my smart home

2:31

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Here's how to use Google's Password Checkup tool

1:15

How to set Dark and even 'Darker' Mode on MacOS

1:36

Google Call Screen: Everything to know

2:16

2019 Grammys: Everything you need to know

2:12

Enable Android Pie's dark mode to save battery life

1:26

Easy ways to poll your friends

1:04