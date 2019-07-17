Elon Musk's Neuralink wants to let your brain control a computer (The Daily Charge, 7/15/2019)

Transcript
Today on the Daily Charge, a massive data leak in China, sex toys at CES, and Elon Mush's brain-to-computer interface. [MUSIC] Good morning, and welcome to CNET's Daily Charge, it's Wednesday, July 17th, I'm Alfred Ng. I'm Ben Fox Ruben. Let's take a look at today's headlines. [MUSIC] Elon Musk gave us details on neurolink technology that can connect your brain to computers and it sounds straight out of science fiction. Musk said it's already been tested on animals and noted that a monkey has been able to control a computer using neurolink. I, for one, welcome our new monkey over lords connected to Facebook. This is only a good idea. This is like how could anything possibly go wrong? [LAUGH] Let's put chips in our brains. So yeah, talks about how they're looking to test it on a human patient soon. I mean, wouldn't you want to be able to type using just your brains and not like your hands or anything like that? So that's actually a good point. For people with disabilities, like I interviewed a guy a couple years ago with ALS where he could only move around his eyes. That could actually have a lot of potential for people with disabilities. I think that it gets much more problematic when you're an able bodied individual and you're just adding chips to your brain for the hell of it. I mean, sounds pretty fun to me. [LAUGH] I'm typing right now, you just can't see it. Wow. So CES also decided to be the adult in the room by finally opening up sex toys for 2020 after a controversy broke out over a vibrator at 2019's show. Startup Laura de Carlo won an award at 2019 show for robotics but how to revoke because sex CES made this announcement yesterday, basically saying that they were gonna start allowing sex tech You've been on a CES for a while now. Are you excited about covering that? Maybe not me personally, but at the same time it looks like they are trying to be a little bit more inclusive. They also bolstered their rules about booth babes really basically saying look. You can't be a scantily-clad model in these booths, so they are trying to find ways to include more people. It makes so much more sense. I mean, for years now it's basically been, okay, we're gonna allow all these booth babes here, but no Sex tech, get that outta here, that's not kosher with us. Yeah, this is probably a silver lining that you could see from the situation, that was really botched last year. I mean this award was Revoked and then give them back the whole situation was really fumbled by CES. So I think this is their attempt to do a medical. Yeah, hopefully we'll see some cool gadgets this year. And now for today's main story security researchers discovered an exposed database where more than 100 loan apps were sending sensitive data like Location data and credit card information to an unprotected server is basically meant that anyone could find it and if they accessed it knew how much money you owed, knew where you were at all times and also just knew your credit card information and the contacts of all your friends Alibaba took down the server today after we reached out to them. But yeah, I mean, I think it's just another example of what happens when you entrust a company with your data, and they completely failed to protect it. When you say we, was that you? No because I don't use loan apps, but they're apparently very popular in China. A big part of China doesn't have credit scores. And [UNKNOWN] using loan apps where you can give them all these data points value the same way you would for a credit score. I don't know, I was asking if you contacted Alibaba- Yes. And got them to do this. Yeah, they didn't close it- That's pretty impressive. They didn't close it until we reached out to Alibaba for the story. Yeah. All right, thanks everyone for joining us. We hope you're digging the new format and the new supercharged after show. Feel free to sign off in the chat or on Twitter about what you like or what you don't like. It's very important. We're still growing. Be sure to subscribe and like us here on YouTube, Spotify pretty much anywhere. You can find podcasts these days. On the Daily Charge I'm Oren. I'm Ben. Thanks for listening. [MUSIC]
From article: Elon Musk says Neuralink plans 2020 human test of brain-computer interface

