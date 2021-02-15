Elon Musk loves Doge, Snyder Cut trailer and NASA's Perseverance landing

This is CInet and here are the stories that matter right now.
Elon Musk has gone all in on alternative cryptocurrency dove coin and continue to help raise its price.
In recent weeks on Sunday, Musk tweeted that if major DOE coin holders sell most of their coins, the cryptocurrency will get his full support.
Now, Dogecoin started as a joke cryptocurrency a Bitcoin ripple.
But in recent months, its prices surged in the wake of the GameStop, Reddit stocks madness, and Musk's tweets.
Musk also said last week, that Tesla will begin to accept Accepting Bitcoin payments soon.
The first trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League dropped on Sunday, giving fans a look at Jared Leto Joker, and new big bad supervillain, Darkseid.
The visual effects, according to Snyder, have also been improved.
And DC diehards Can expect more from Cyborg storyline.
The four hour film will release on HBO max on March 18.
[MUSIC]
And finally, NASA's next gen Mars Rover, perseverance will be landing on the Red Planet this Thursday.
NASA is particularly good at guarding robots down to the surface of Mars, but there's always a big risk with landing The so called seven minutes of Terra sees the robot guide itself to the surface via a sky crane while NASA waits for a signal that perseverance is touchdown safely.
The landing is expected to take place just before 1 PM pacific time on Thursday.
Good luck, Percy.
[MUSIC]
Start to date with the latest by visiting CNET
[BLANK_AUDIO]
