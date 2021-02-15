Elon Musk loves Doge, Snyder Cut trailer and NASA's Perseverance landing

Transcript
This is CInet and here are the stories that matter right now. Elon Musk has gone all in on alternative cryptocurrency dove coin and continue to help raise its price. In recent weeks on Sunday, Musk tweeted that if major DOE coin holders sell most of their coins, the cryptocurrency will get his full support. Now, Dogecoin started as a joke cryptocurrency a Bitcoin ripple. But in recent months, its prices surged in the wake of the GameStop, Reddit stocks madness, and Musk's tweets. Musk also said last week, that Tesla will begin to accept Accepting Bitcoin payments soon. The first trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League dropped on Sunday, giving fans a look at Jared Leto Joker, and new big bad supervillain, Darkseid. The visual effects, according to Snyder, have also been improved. And DC diehards Can expect more from Cyborg storyline. The four hour film will release on HBO max on March 18. [MUSIC] And finally, NASA's next gen Mars Rover, perseverance will be landing on the Red Planet this Thursday. NASA is particularly good at guarding robots down to the surface of Mars, but there's always a big risk with landing The so called seven minutes of Terra sees the robot guide itself to the surface via a sky crane while NASA waits for a signal that perseverance is touchdown safely. The landing is expected to take place just before 1 PM pacific time on Thursday. Good luck, Percy. [MUSIC] Start to date with the latest by visiting CNET [BLANK_AUDIO]

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

98 episodes

Alphabet City

92 episodes

CNET Top 5

863 episodes

The Daily Charge

972 episodes

What the Future

348 episodes

Tech Today

1427 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

What does the Biden administration mean for Big Tech

3:43

The Cheapskate Hall of Fame: The first 7 inductees

3:07

Android 12 screenshots may have leaked

3:23

Galaxy S21 Ultra vs. Note 20 Ultra

16:50

When will I get my COVID-19 vaccine?

6:55

Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO after building an empire

3:50

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

I test-drove a Boston Dynamics Spot robot from 3,000 miles away

10:00

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

Boston Dynamics gives Spot a robotic arm

5:26

Comparing Galaxy Buds Pro to AirPods Pro

17:48

The BMW M2 CS is as good as it gets but it'll cost you

11:52

2022 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing cars deliver world-beating performance

4:24

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Sony Xperia Pro review: Phone, 4K camera monitor and 5G

9:37

For All Mankind: Time Capsule (AR trailer)

0:30

Clubhouse explained

11:19

Hands-on with Xiaomi's Mi 11

4:46

Camera comparison: Galaxy S21 vs. iPhone 12

13:57

The Kohler Moxie Showerhead uses Alexa to make mornings fun

5:08

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

The Cheapskate Hall of Fame: The first 7 inductees

3:07

The Cheapskate's 7 favorite holiday gifts

3:23

How to win Black Friday in 2020

1:46

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know

2:20

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40

Why Apple says don't cover your laptop camera

5:06