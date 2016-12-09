Don't look to this average washer for your laundry inspiration: First Look
About Video
First Look: Don't look to this average washer for your laundry inspiration1:17 /
Kenmore's $950 27132 washing machine can clean your clothes, but don't expect it to go above and beyond.
Share (0)
Transcript
[MUSIC] So when you're searching for a new washing machine, the ideal is that you find a model that has some defining characteristics. Something that goes above and beyond, maybe performance, design, features, usability, something that sets it apart. Unfortunately this $950 Kenmore top load washer behind me. Doesn't fit the bill. In terms of design it looks fine but the digital display is really small so in terms of seeing the read out that tells you how much time is remaining on your wash cycle not gonna happen. It also doesn't do very well in terms of performance. It wasn't terrible, it wasn't great. Just kind of middle of the road. Boring and there are competitors out there that definitely do a lot better. And also in terms of features I would expect this $950 washer to do a lot more. It does have a steam function but in terms of cubic capacity I wasn't impressed. It has a 4.8 cubic foot capacity which is kind of mid range. It won't fit a ton of clothes. But it's not really not compact either. But other models offer much larger capacity so you can fit a family sized load of laundry. All in all while this Kenmore washer didn't fail out right, it didn't excel in any categories either. And that just isn't enough to justify it's $950 price.