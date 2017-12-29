Don't let technology run your life

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Tech Minute
Don't let technology run your lifeHere are three things you can do to limit screen time and minimize the effects of technology on your health and social life.
Transcript
[MUSIC] If you're spending more time on your phone than you are in real life, here are three easy ways to cut back. Start by silencing notifications when you're spending time with your loved ones or when you're trying to sleep. Activate the do not disturb manually from the quick settings on iOS devices. Or set it for a specific time frame every day from the settings app. If you have an Android device, you can even set it for specific days of the week. The next step in your tech detox, night mode. Make it easier on your eyes by activating night shift, or blue light filter for Android. This makes the light on your screen warmer. Activate this feature manually, or set it to activate automatically from sunset to sunrise, which is even better. And if you really want to make a positive change, cut back on the biggest offenders. Apps like Quality Time for Android and Moment for iOS, let you see what's taking up most of your time. And it can also help you set limits for yourself and family members with text alerts and reminders. In San Francisco I'm Vanessa Hand Orellana with c/net for CBS News.