Disney doubles down on VR entertainment

[SOUND] Disney is betting bigger on VR. Our own Joan Solsman got the scoop that Disney has ordered a top secret VR project. This is after it's in the middle of showing off its first VR short film called Cycles. The director of this one, Jeff Gipson, I will be tapped to work on this second project. What do you think? Is this a big deal that Disney is kinda bang bigger on VR? I think that if VR is ever gonna become a thing in entertainment, folks like Disney and, what is it, Comcast, Warner Brothers. All these guys need to jump on board and get excited about it. This is really The second, I know this is interesting that they are betting bigger on VR but this is really their second project so I think we have a long way to go. The other issue that I have with VR in entertainment is there's a chicken and egg issue here where Joan and her story talks about if there's must have entertainment then people will get the headsets. I wonder if it's the other way around where Why aren't people buying the headsets? It's been a couple years. Well, I think some of the dilemma is that some of this must-see content is out there, but nobody can really see it. I mean, places like Sundance, where Joan is, is where Cycles is airing. But the general audience can't actually see this stuff, so a lot of the best content, it's sort of like It's saved up for just like the industry insiders and no one else really can get an experience of what VR cna actually be. So maybe this stuff will start to trickle own in a couple of years and it'll be easier to Watch it but like Google Cardboards been around for a while. [CROSSTALK] Its true but why can't it be easier to just see this stuff.. Right. Or I don't know. I think its still gonna stay [UNKNOWN]. thats at least my expectation.
