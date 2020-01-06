Dell shows off its dual- and folding display concepts at CES 2020
Transcript
Last year, we got our first look at some new dual and folding display devices from Intel, Microsoft, and others.
And now Dell has unveiled its entries, the Concept Duet and Concept Ori.
The Duet is a dual screen device similar to Microsoft's Surface Neo, which is expected at the end of this year.
And it's all about giving you more screen real estate on the go.
Because it's essentially like having two monitors, you can fold up and put in your bag to take anywhere.
So for like somebody like a content creator, you can have one side open with your work, and the other side open with your tools.
And for.
You know the average consumer you can build their plan a vacation on one screen now off collecting details for it on the other or you know flip it around and run a video chat on the top screen while making notes on the bottom and if you want a more traditional keyboard experience there's one of those too you can just drop it on to the bottom display.
If you place it at the bottom of the display, you can have a continuous screen running from above the keyboard to the top display or you can slide the keyboard up and up pops an on screen touchpad to give you that more traditional laptop feel.
Adding the physical keyboard definitely puts it a notch above past dual screen devices we've seen that used an on screen keyboard.
And you can remove this one and just read a book if you want to do that too.
The ORI is a larger folding tablet, like Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 prototype we saw in mid 2019.
The idea is you've got a full pen enabled tablet PC that you can draw or write on But it can also be used with a bluetooth keyboard and mouse if you want or you can fold it into a 90 degree position and use the top screen as your display and the bottom half as your on-screen keyboard.
And then when you're done And you can just fold it up and stick it in your bag again.
These are just Concepts right now that Dells working on so there's no specs or pricing but it does look like 2020 might be the year of doing more with just displays.
