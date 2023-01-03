Dell Shows Off a New Take on Game Controllers with Concept Nyx
Dell Shows Off a New Take on Game Controllers with Concept Nyx
4:54
Watch Now

Dell Shows Off a New Take on Game Controllers with Concept Nyx

Gaming
Speaker 1: So Dell always has a lot of interesting concept pieces and prototypes to show off at ces. Usually you see him once and you never see him again. But I do like seeing, uh, this kind of future tech future hardware what people are thinking about this year for ces. Dell actually brought back one of the concepts from last year, uh, and I like seeing it evolve year after year. Even if it's not really any closer to being a shipping product, you would go out in a store and buy. Now, one thing we saw last year was called Concept nx, N Y X, and it was a gaming server and you could [00:00:30] put all your PC gaming information on it and access it from anywhere in the house so you wouldn't have to be tied to one location. Okay, that seemed like an okay idea. Uh, this year Nix Xs is back, but now they're showing off a Nick controller, uh, which frankly is a pretty cool looking game controller. Speaker 1: It's got a lot of extra features packed in, even though it has that Xbox Game controller look. Uh, the first thing I noticed is that light up central button. It's actually a fingerprint reader, which I think could have a lot of applications. Uh, and you know, I don't have know any other gaming controllers that do that currently. [00:01:00] Uh, there's also some sensors under the shoulder button so you could run your finger along them and let's say, I don't know, increase your volume or decrease uh, uh, your speed and things like that. In addition to pressing them like buttons, there were physical scroll wheels under the central part of the controller. That's something I've never seen before and I could see that having a lot of applications to zoom in on a map to scroll through a menu somewhere. I thought that was pretty cool cuz your thumbs can just hit them and then get out of the way and then flip into the controller [00:01:30] around to the back. Speaker 1: There were some paddle buttons on the back and I've seen those on some controllers before, but Dell was using these as shift buttons. Like you hold down one of the paddle shift buttons and let's say all the assignments for your face buttons change. And you can have like four different setups like that, especially for PC gaming, where you want to go through a lot of menus and you may have a lot more things, uh, to deal with than you do on console games. Uh, that seemed like a pretty good idea. So even though this concept, Nick's game controller is again a prototype, it's not anywhere near being [00:02:00] a real product that you go out and buy. I thought it was one of the cooler prototypes that I've seen and I could really see practical uses for this, especially because that standard Xbox game controller style has just become so pervasive. Speaker 1: It's the default for all PC gaming, a lot of console gaming, uh, but it's old. I think it's definitely time for an evolution there. Now Dell is also using the nickname for what feels like a completely unrelated set of tools and experiences. This was a hybrid work thing, uh, where you could participate [00:02:30] in meetings in VR and mixed reality in real life in front of a monitor, uh, using a bunch of different hardware and software tools. The first thing I did was sit in front of a, uh, auto stereoscopic 3D display, uh, and create an avatar and I could use my hands to do some, uh, you know, motion controls to make my little avatar guy. Then I got up and went to another station where there was an actual desktop monitor, kind of a big desktop monitor in front of me, uh, that had a big camera array on the bottom. Speaker 1: And this turned out [00:03:00] to also be an auto stereoscopic monitor that's glasses free 3d, which I saw a bunch of maybe about nine or 10 years ago, really wasn't ready for primetime. Now I've seen several examples of it recently, even here at ces. And what they're doing now is they're using eye tracking cameras. So the left and right uh, images that create the 3D image for you are really mapped to your eyes and where you're looking. So it's a much better, much more stable 3D effect. I thought it was pretty cool. And there were also some, uh, [00:03:30] very interesting input devices besides the regular mouse. They had these little jog wheels and other sort of office tools that looked like they were very cool for, uh, scrolling through menus, uh, and just interacting with things in a different way than, you know, just the standard mass. Speaker 1: I thought that was the most interesting hardware part to me. If you said what is the, uh, connectivity hardware part of Nix, it's probably gonna be this big, uh, monitor with the eye tracking camera below it if it ever even becomes a product. But then I also put on somebody else's, uh, VR headset. I think it was a Pico headset, and I was [00:04:00] able to participate in the same fake meeting in vr. Then it went into another room, uh, and the whiteboard from the, from the meeting, the virtual whiteboard was there on a screen and I could interact with with a tablet. So I got to see a whole bunch of different ways to be in the same, uh, meeting. And I think that's kind of a more practical application of this whole metaverse concept because we're not all gonna be sitting there with headsets on. You're gonna have not only mixed reality, you're gonna have people with mixed sets of tools. Uh, and I think that's what Dell might have been trying to [00:04:30] show me with this mixed connectivity kind of suite of hardware and tools and experiences. But again, these are all prototypes, they're all concept pieces. They're just meant to kind of work out ideas and they may or may not ever work their way into real products. But I do like seeing people take a deeper look at what the future of work is going to be like.

Up Next

Switch Pro, PSVR 2 and More: Console Hardware in 2023
221219-site-gaming-hardware-to-look-forward-to-2023-1

Up Next

Switch Pro, PSVR 2 and More: Console Hardware in 2023

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser
cast-2

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser

Best Gaming Laptops of 2022: Gifts for Gamers at Any Budget
screenshot-2022-11-24-at-11-39-06.png

Best Gaming Laptops of 2022: Gifts for Gamers at Any Budget

PS5 DualSense Edge Controller to Be Released Early Next Year
yt-ps5-controller-date-time-v2

PS5 DualSense Edge Controller to Be Released Early Next Year

Meta's Next-Gen Avatars Will Have Legs
avatars-00-01-10-08-still104

Meta's Next-Gen Avatars Will Have Legs

Panic Playdate Review: Crank-Enabled Handheld Indie Magic
panic-playdate-review-3

Panic Playdate Review: Crank-Enabled Handheld Indie Magic

Panic Playdate: Unboxing
panic-playdate-unboxing-00-01-22-20-still002

Panic Playdate: Unboxing

How to Play Epic Games Store Games on Steam Deck
img-9003

How to Play Epic Games Store Games on Steam Deck

Should you change the color of your PS5?
ps5-face-plates-1

Should you change the color of your PS5?

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Asus Unveils All-New ROG RTX 40 Laptops at CES 2023
rog-laptops-ces-2023

Asus Unveils All-New ROG RTX 40 Laptops at CES 2023

Acer Unveils 16-, 18-Inch Predator Helios Gaming Laptops
helios

Acer Unveils 16-, 18-Inch Predator Helios Gaming Laptops

Asus Launches New ROG OLED Gaming Monitors at CES 2023
watch-rog-reveal-oled-swift-gaming-monitors-ces-2023-00-04-41-09-still001

Asus Launches New ROG OLED Gaming Monitors at CES 2023

Watch Everything Nvidia Announced at Its CES RTX Event
nvidia-supercut-1

Watch Everything Nvidia Announced at Its CES RTX Event

Nvidia Unveils RTX 40 Series Laptops
ces23-nvidia-rtx40-2

Nvidia Unveils RTX 40 Series Laptops

Nvidia Debuts RTX 4070 Ti at CES 2023
nvidia-rtx-00-00-02-22-still096

Nvidia Debuts RTX 4070 Ti at CES 2023

Most Popular All most popular

Apple's New iCloud Encryption Changes Everything
apple-encryption-00-00-06-05-still003

Apple's New iCloud Encryption Changes Everything

iPhone 14 and 14 Pro 3-Month Review: More to Offer
p1002243

iPhone 14 and 14 Pro 3-Month Review: More to Offer

Apple's VR Headset Event Will Be Different
apple-headset

Apple's VR Headset Event Will Be Different

How to Choose Between the Apple Watch 8 and SE
cnetwatches

How to Choose Between the Apple Watch 8 and SE

Nuclear Expert Explains Fusion Breakthrough
doe-image

Nuclear Expert Explains Fusion Breakthrough

Learning to Pilot a Giant Mech Suit
mech05

Learning to Pilot a Giant Mech Suit

Latest Products All latest products

Dell Shows Off a New Take on Game Controllers with Concept Nyx
dell-nyx-00-00-52-16-still001

Dell Shows Off a New Take on Game Controllers with Concept Nyx

Massive 18-inch Gaming Laptop Leads New Alienware Lineup
221220-yt-ces-alienware-gaming-laptops-clean

Massive 18-inch Gaming Laptop Leads New Alienware Lineup

Harry Potter Magic Caster Wand: Is It Worth It?
hp04

Harry Potter Magic Caster Wand: Is It Worth It?

Dell's Concept Luna Pitches Robotic Laptop Recycling
dell-lunaconcept

Dell's Concept Luna Pitches Robotic Laptop Recycling

Rad Power Bikes Addresses Gap in Micro-Mobility With the RadTrike
radtrike-00-01-12-05-still001

Rad Power Bikes Addresses Gap in Micro-Mobility With the RadTrike

See Why the Semi May Be Tesla's Most Important Vehicle
tesla-semi-00-02-40-12-still001

See Why the Semi May Be Tesla's Most Important Vehicle

Latest How To All how to videos

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser
cast-2

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam
1203246975312353-pnmdl8bwygpxcjffhlcf-height640.png

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys
3keyboards

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC
psstill

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account
phoneonorange

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit
dsc00641

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit