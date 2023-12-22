Dear Tim Cook: Our Apple Wish List for 2024 5:31 Watch Now

Dear Tim Cook: Our Apple Wish List for 2024

Dec 22, 2023 Tech

Speaker 1: There are some Apple products are coming in 2024 and there are other products you can easily guess will be coming soon, but the real fun for fans is when Apple can surprise us, maybe even give us something on our wishlist. This is the season for letting your wishes be known and believing in how anything is possible, even from the most powerful tech company worth nearly $3 trillion. Since we can't ask Santa to make the iPhone better, let's make a wishlist to Tim Cook. These are the one [00:00:30] more things, the extra surprise Apple products and features that we, the consumers would like to see delivered in 2024. I'm Bridget Carey, and this is one more thing. Dear Tim Cook, how have you been? Did you have a nice summer? Your Apple customers have been extra good this year. We keep buying your iPhones and paying you for all those monthly services. Speaker 1: I read that you hit an all time record revenue from your subscription services because even if we don't buy iPads [00:01:00] anymore, we sure do keep giving you money somehow every month. And I just saw you raise the prices too. So I guess then you won't mind that we're going to have a long list of presents that we want. My first wish is for Siri to get a little smarter with understanding voice commands because even though Siri does some nice things, there are still moments it doesn't understand what I say the first time or the second time. Life would be better if I didn't get frustrated at my speaker, but please do not go [00:01:30] over the top with creepy AI assistance stuff. Okay? Please, please. I wish that we can get a copy of what Google did with its pixel tablet. Please give the next iPad mini a nice speaker charging base. Speaker 1: But don't worry, Tim, no one's going to bring up how Google did it first because no one really cares when Apple follows other ideas. I wish that Apple products could get more colorful. Again, not just the bright and happy iMac lineup. Give every gadget the candy colored treatment, especially [00:02:00] the MacBooks and iPhone pros, because life needs more pizazz. Color brings joy and we professionals can still be professional even if a gadget is not white, gray or black. But you know what? I got to think bigger than just colors. If Tim Cook is watching, we need to make this the ultimate Apple wishlist. So let's ask the experts that have been covering Apple for years. Here's what my fellows reviewers and editors are wishing for in 2024. Speaker 2: What do I want in 2024? I'd say a vr ar headset, but Apple's already got that [00:02:30] coming out. But I would like Vision Pro to work better with my phone or iPads or even have game controllers so I could play VR games or do workouts. Come on Apple, figure that out. Speaker 3: What I really want to see from Apple in 2024 is a foldable iPhone. Foldable phones have come such a long way over the last year and I'm really excited to eventually see Apple's take on it. We've already seen foldable phones from Samsung and Google and OnePlus and all of these devices show a lot of promise, but I feel like Apple could do an especially good job Speaker 4: With the, [00:03:00] I wish my iPad Apple Pencil would work with my iPhone. I just want to make fun little drawings Speaker 5: Touchscreens on a MacBook. Now I know it's a controversial topic and there are people who definitely don't like touchscreens on laptops or understand why you would want to touchscreen on a laptop, but my kids say differently. They had known nothing but touchscreens. They grew up with touchscreens. All they know are touchscreens. Judging by the number of fingerprints on the MacBook Air I have at home, they want a [00:03:30] touchscreen on a MacBook, so I do too. Speaker 6: Apple has a proven track record with audio, so I would love to see them take the Apple Home Pod and make it into a soundbar, maybe with some streaming on board. I think that would be a killer product. Speaker 7: AirPods Max, totally due for an update. Obviously USBC want Lossless audio support for devices beyond the Vision Pro and a case that doesn't look like a brassier would be nice. Speaker 8: So what I really want is cheaper Apple stuff. I love all the Apple gear. I have an iPhone. Computers are great. [00:04:00] Even the Apple TV is pretty darn good, but it's just too expensive. I just want a 50% price cut on all Apple products. That'd be great. Speaker 9: Since Apple's going to support our CS texting in 2024, all I want from Apple next year's. One simple thing, typing indicators. Just show me when someone's typing when it's iPhone to Android or Android to iPhone. That's it. Speaker 10: This one's a special message for Tim Cook. I want live WW DC, and iPhone releases. Stop pre-recording these things. Come back to the stage. Tell us in real time [00:04:30] what you're releasing. Speaker 11: Every new product Apple releases in 2024 should have an action button. We have one on the iPhone 15 Pro. We have one on the Apple Watch Ultras, but we should have it on all Apple watches, on all iPhones, on all max on the iPad. Put it on headphones, put it on the mouse. Q Magic, an action button on a magic mouse. That's a happy Patrick. Speaker 1: Thank you to my seated friends. These were all awesome items [00:05:00] for the list. I hope Apple can sneak a few of these wishes into the mix. Zoom and tell me what's on your wishlist. Sound off in the comments. Do you think any of these we listed today could come true? You'll have to subscribe and watch one more thing every Friday, and I guess we'll just find out together. Catch you next time. All right. Now how do I send this to him? Oh, just send to teaCook@apple.com. Got it.