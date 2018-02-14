Your video, "Cryptojacking: The hot new hacker trick for easy money "
Cryptojacking: The hot new hacker trick for easy money

Now you too can earn cryptocurrency from the comfort of your own home -- just by hijacking other people's computers!
[MUSIC] Hello there Internet. Technology expert Bridget Carey here. Are you tired of being poor? Want an easy way to get rich? Well if you have no morals, and find pleasure in evildoing They consider a career in cryptojacking. You can earn virtual currency in the comfort of your own home by simply hacking other people's computers. They do the work for you running complex calculations that earn you cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin, Monero, Zcash, bots dig up just about anything. No need to fool people with phishing emails, say goodbye to those phony email attachments, just plant some Malware on popular trusted websites and let it spread the dread. Just look at all these real websites caught infecting visitors computers, universities, federal courts, our nations healthcare system and much much more. So how does it work? A little code puts any internet connected machine under your control, maxing out its processing power and secretly generating crypto coins. Is it legal? [LAUGH] Well, Depends how it's done. Aw, this poor little guy doesn't look so good. One phone or laptop may not earn you much, but a collective hoard can bring in a few thousand dollars a month. So how do you get started? I'm glad you asked. You could find do it yourself kits on the dark web for as little as $30. The hottest hacking craze is within your reach. Cnet does not condone hacking, cryptojacking, or any other illegal activity. Prices of cryptocurrency are subject to change without notice. Side effects of evildoing may vary. Consult your physician before mining. Void where prohibited, so basically anywhere. Please don't sue us.

