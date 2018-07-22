Cosplay medics are here for your costume emergency

Special Features
Cosplay medics are here for your costume emergencyAt Comic-Con 2018, these volunteers are the "unsung heroes."
Transcript
[MUSIC] I provide a free cosplay repair service to anybody who needs it. They call me or find me and I do whatever I can to fix up whatever's broken and get them on their way Thank you- You're welcome. So much. You are so welcome! Have a good rest of your con. Thanks, you too! [INAUDIBLE] spend my day, kind of roaming the halls, with the sign on my back. And that kind of lets people know that I'm here. And then for everybody who's seen my information on social media, they can. Call me for repairs, or text me for repairs. Hi, are you calling for cosplay repair? All right, and where are you? All right, let's go back this way, let's walk that way. From Thursday to Sunday, I log about 50 miles. So I would say, I do somewhere in the high 50s On Thursday and somewhere in the high 70s on Saturday. How can I help? The shoe. [CROSSTALK] All right. Something small like a rip in their dress or a broken prop. can ruin somebody's day it's no fun anymore so, for me, if I can make somebody be able to get back on the floor and go get that exclusive that they wanted or get their picture taken and they've got a smile on their face, that's all that matters. You are amazing. You're welcome. So the international cosplay core was originially started five years ago, by a man that goes by "captain patchet," he started it as a joke- sort of. He wore a Captain America sewing mashup costume, and he found that people actually needed the supplies he was wearing as part of his costume At our peak, we had over a hundred members in six countries. That I know of, I'm one of the only people on the west coast. Master Roshi's not Master Roshi without a- Beard, so we will get you taken care of. [MUSIC] I enjoy helping people. It makes me feel like I'm making a difference, so. [MUSIC]