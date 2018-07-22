Your video, "Cosplay medics are here for your costume emergency"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Special Features

Cosplay medics are here for your costume emergency

At Comic-Con 2018, these volunteers are the "unsung heroes."
2:40 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] I provide a free cosplay repair service to anybody who needs it. They call me or find me and I do whatever I can to fix up whatever's broken and get them on their way Thank you- You're welcome. So much. You are so welcome! Have a good rest of your con. Thanks, you too! [INAUDIBLE] spend my day, kind of roaming the halls, with the sign on my back. And that kind of lets people know that I'm here. And then for everybody who's seen my information on social media, they can. Call me for repairs, or text me for repairs. Hi, are you calling for cosplay repair? All right, and where are you? All right, let's go back this way, let's walk that way. From Thursday to Sunday, I log about 50 miles. So I would say, I do somewhere in the high 50s On Thursday and somewhere in the high 70s on Saturday. How can I help? The shoe. [CROSSTALK] All right. Something small like a rip in their dress or a broken prop. can ruin somebody's day it's no fun anymore so, for me, if I can make somebody be able to get back on the floor and go get that exclusive that they wanted or get their picture taken and they've got a smile on their face, that's all that matters. You are amazing. You're welcome. So the international cosplay core was originially started five years ago, by a man that goes by "captain patchet," he started it as a joke- sort of. He wore a Captain America sewing mashup costume, and he found that people actually needed the supplies he was wearing as part of his costume At our peak, we had over a hundred members in six countries. That I know of, I'm one of the only people on the west coast. Master Roshi's not Master Roshi without a- Beard, so we will get you taken care of. [MUSIC] I enjoy helping people. It makes me feel like I'm making a difference, so. [MUSIC]

Latest Culture videos

Video: First look at Google's new Fuchsia OS in action
First look at Google's new Fuchsia OS in action
3:32
Google's working on a new OS that eclipses Android and Chrome OS, and Wave lets you use your own voice for navigation.
Play video
Video: Art meets HoloLens augmented reality in Times Square
Art meets HoloLens augmented reality in Times Square
2:04
Mel Chin's Unmoored floats virtual boats in a flooded Manhattan to raise awareness of climate change.
Play video
Video: Yanny or Laurel? Both are right!
Yanny or Laurel? Both are right!
2:32
Here's why we're hearing different words -- and how this audio mind game all started.
Play video
Video: 29Rooms in 90 seconds: Art at high speed
29Rooms in 90 seconds: Art at high speed
1:38
Refinery29's traveling immersive art installation features collaborations with Janelle Monáe, Jake Gyllenhaal, Haagen-Dazs and more.
Play video
Video: Why Facebook's killing its trending topics
Why Facebook's killing its trending topics
1:50
The world's largest social network said it's putting an end to the controversial feature.
Play video
Video: San Francisco sees some vandalized electric scooters
San Francisco sees some vandalized electric scooters
1:32
Some people don't seem too happy about the thousands of e-scooters that have descended onto city streets.
Play video
Video: Facebook fixer-upper: Can artificial intelligence clean up your feed?
Facebook fixer-upper: Can artificial intelligence clean up your feed?
1:36
Mark Zuckerberg wants to use AI to tidy up Facebook. Those machines are going to see a lot of garbage...
Play video
Video: The Obamas are headed to Netflix, Fortnite maker dumps $100M into esports prizes
The Obamas are headed to Netflix, Fortnite maker dumps $100M into esports prizes
1:07
Today's major tech headlines include the Obama Netflix deal, Facebook and Qualcomm putting fast Wi-Fi in urban areas and a $100 million...
Play video