Coros Linx Smart Cycling Helmet review

Listen to tunes on your bike ride without covering your ears.
Transcript
[MUSIC] A long bike ride can be made all the better with a little music. [MUSIC] Headphones, however, can be dangerous, because you shut out much of your surroundings. A tiny Bluetooth speaker is an option, but then you annoy others around you and you become that guy. Cleverly, the Coros Linx Smart Cycling Helmet has open ear [UNKNOWN] conduction speakers that let you hear music, turn by turn directions, podcasts, and the world around you. Fitting the helmet perfectly is key. The speaker pads should sit snuggly atop your cheek bones. [UNKNOWN] on this because of it's not fitted, the audio will be [UNKNOWN]. Luck luster. But a stunt fit means you can crank your music and still hear it feet away from a gas-powered hedge trimmer. [NOISE] You guys might not be able to hear me over this hedge trimmer, but here's what I can hear. [MUSIC] Now obviously the head phones have the edge in terms of audio quality But the links is no slouch and find the sweet spot that sound both good and loud. [SOUND] Personally, I never take calls while I ride. But there's a mic on the inside of the front of the helmet. Calls have the quality of the speaker phone. And charging, couldn't be more simple. There's a micro USB port on the back Chorus claims 10 hours or more of music playback. In my months of testing the helmet, it never ran out. But all is not perfect. Occasionally, the Bluetooth connection broke up when the phone is in my pants pocket. My remedy was to move the phone closer to the helmet by putting it in the top pocket of my backpack. [MUSIC] At a $180 if you're shopping for new bike helmet and you like to listen to music or Podcast while you ride the Coros Linx is definitely worth considering.
Coros Linx Smart Cycling Helmet

If you're a cyclist who wants to listen to music without wearing headphones, the Coros Linx Smart Cycling Helmet is worth a look.
Read Full Review
$179.99
