Tech Today

Comic-Con wraps in San Diego, The Rock stars in Siri ad

In today's roundup, more trailers than you can watch as Comic-Con closes its doors for the year. Plus Siri co-stars with Dwayne Johnson in new Apple commercial and Apple is sued over an iPhone 4S fire.
This is cnet and here are the stories that matter right now. San Diego Comic-Con has wrapped after a pop culture packed busy weekend. Several big trailers were released for upcoming films and television shows, including Stranger Things season two, Star Trek Discovery, Marvel's The Defenders, Justice League, Thor Ragnarok, and Ready Player One. Check out all the news and trailer breakdowns on cnet.com. Dwayne the Rock Johnson teased on Sunday that his new movie Rock time Siri, dominate the day, would be the biggest, coolest, sexiest, funnest movie ever. But, just a tease it was. After it's release on YouTube today, the film is actually just an ad for Apple's voice assistant. In which Siri helps the Rock fit in various life goals, like renovating the Sistine Chapel. Apple is the subject of a lawsuit filed on Thursday by insurer firm State Farm, and one of its customers. The suit alleges that an iPhone 4S belonging to the customer had a defective battery that led to a fire in the Wisconsin resident's home last year. The lawsuit claims that an investigation by an unnamed party showed evidence of heating in the battery area. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNET tech today app available for iOS and Android. [BLANK_AUDIO]

