CNET's greatest bloopers of 2016
We hand-picked our favorite outtakes of 2016 from our talented CNET editors all for your viewing pleasure.
Only a little bit, like gah, gah. [SOUND] Give me a clap, Lynn. Okay. [SOUND] [MUSIC] Who ever needs an MP3 Player today? [LAUGH] Was that a good throw or did it look like a wimpy throw? Looked a little wimpy. Did it? [LAUGH] [LAUGH] I'm [UNKNOWN], and this is the [BLEEP] this guy, man. And controlled by buttons located on crotch, [LAUGH] [LAUGH] That's the best thing I've ever [LAUGH] [INAUDIBLE] [LAUGH] [LAUGH] You cannot see anything. okay. And that's because I'm [UNKNOWN] and this all about the security. [INAUDIBLE] [SOUND] And it's controlled by buttons Located on [LAUGH] [BLEEP] I heard you break I know. And I couldn't- I knew it was coming and I was like, I'm gonna be okay. So that's not the ending, that's yesterdays show. Also, what was that? See, once again, my boobs are a face. My boobs are a face. Holy crap! Aw, wow! Wow wee wee wow. [LAUGH] And that's because I'm [UNKNOWN] and this is all about the [UNKNOWN]. [MUSIC] [LAUGH] Come on. I'm not laughing, you guys can't laugh, you can't laugh. [LAUGH] Come on, come on guys. [MUSIC] [LAUGH] God. If I go crazy, then will you still call me superman? If I'm alive and well, will you be there holding my hand? [MUSIC] None of these robots are judging. They got big smiles on their faces. I watched the world flow through the dark side of the moon. [SOUND] Go, stop, stop. [MUSIC] [SOUND] [MUSIC] [SOUND] Yep, right [SOUND]. On my fingers, yeah, I'm good, I'm good. [SOUND] But I think I found something better. [MUSIC] And owl [BLEEP] [MUSIC] [BLEEP] [LAUGH] [SOUND] Okay, okay! [LAUGH] [INAUDIBLE] [LAUGH] [INAUDIBLE] You're not getting paid for that. [LAUGH] Another keen show that we're keen to kick out is Keen by the Keen people. [BLEEP] [SOUND] [LAUGH] Welcome to cnet on cars. The show all about high tech cars and modern driving. I'm Brian Cooley, and I'm already out of words, by god it's gonna be a good day. Okay, here we go. Put it into the temperature controlled compartment, and pour, too louder than you were expecting? To be fair, that's kind of our new at this point after knowing me cuz it's You got this uneasy detente. The person who has to merge either does it early. [BLANK_AUDIO] Nice, [BLEEP]. Alexa, sorry, sorry. No worry. That made their day. I know, might even make our suit. Who knows? All right, just kinda sit there and do some stuff. Am I sitting right? No, sit how you would sit. That was how I would sit. This was how I would sit. Okay. Wait, this is [MUSIC] That's nice. There go. Okay, [LAUGH]. [BLANK_AUDIO]