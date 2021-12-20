/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D

CNET's favorite games of 2021

Tech Industry

Up Next

YouTube/Disney deal, Biden vaccine mandate
tt-122021

Up Next

YouTube/Disney deal, Biden vaccine mandate

TikTok school shootings threats, and a new millipede really has 1,000 legs
tt121821pic

TikTok school shootings threats, and a new millipede really has 1,000 legs

Reddit files for IPO, TikTok tries new safeguards
gettyimages-1230440907

Reddit files for IPO, TikTok tries new safeguards

Stop being afraid of robots. They're here to make you smarter
toyota-robotlab-v4

Stop being afraid of robots. They're here to make you smarter

Tesla faces more sexual harassment lawsuits, Toyota announces lineup of new EVs
tt-121621-thumbnail

Tesla faces more sexual harassment lawsuits, Toyota announces lineup of new EVs

Power station features to know before you buy a battery backup
powerstations-00-15-05-00-still087

Power station features to know before you buy a battery backup

Log4j software bug keeps exposing websites, OSHA probes deadly Amazon warehouse collapse
hack-1

Log4j software bug keeps exposing websites, OSHA probes deadly Amazon warehouse collapse

Oppo unveils Air Glass
oppo-glasses-image-cnet

Oppo unveils Air Glass

Amazon may boost grocery services, Apple makes Android app to track AirTags
tt-12-14-2021-00-00-58-08-still041

Amazon may boost grocery services, Apple makes Android app to track AirTags

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

CNET's favorite games of 2021
03-best-game.png

CNET's favorite games of 2021

2022 Honda Passport TrailSport: The soft-roading SUV
honda-passport-trailsport-still-v1

2022 Honda Passport TrailSport: The soft-roading SUV

YouTube/Disney deal, Biden vaccine mandate
tt-122021

YouTube/Disney deal, Biden vaccine mandate

TikTok school shootings threats, and a new millipede really has 1,000 legs
tt121821pic

TikTok school shootings threats, and a new millipede really has 1,000 legs

Echo Show 15 review: The biggest Alexa smart display ever is designed for your wall
echo-show-15-2

Echo Show 15 review: The biggest Alexa smart display ever is designed for your wall

Reddit files for IPO, TikTok tries new safeguards
gettyimages-1230440907

Reddit files for IPO, TikTok tries new safeguards

Most Popular All most popular

Echo Show 15 review: The biggest Alexa smart display ever is designed for your wall
echo-show-15-2

Echo Show 15 review: The biggest Alexa smart display ever is designed for your wall

Top iPhone tips of 2021: CNET's mobile experts demo our go-to shortcuts
top-iphone-tips-full-video-3

Top iPhone tips of 2021: CNET's mobile experts demo our go-to shortcuts

The toys you'll want for yourself (we won't judge)
toys1-00-03-40-01-still001

The toys you'll want for yourself (we won't judge)

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5: This fun and funky EV is a must-drive
hyundai-ioniq-5-2022-first-drive-holdingstill-cms

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5: This fun and funky EV is a must-drive

Alexa gets new features to make it a better listener
amazon-alexa-v1

Alexa gets new features to make it a better listener

How tiny black holes left fingerprints on the moon
moon

How tiny black holes left fingerprints on the moon

Latest Products All latest products

Echo Show 15 review: The biggest Alexa smart display ever is designed for your wall
echo-show-15-2

Echo Show 15 review: The biggest Alexa smart display ever is designed for your wall

Stop being afraid of robots. They're here to make you smarter
toyota-robotlab-v4

Stop being afraid of robots. They're here to make you smarter

My 5-year-old reviews Amazon Glow
amazon-glow-review-by-a-5-year-old-2

My 5-year-old reviews Amazon Glow

Snapdragon G Series first look: Is this the future of mobile gaming?
image18

Snapdragon G Series first look: Is this the future of mobile gaming?

How we test all types of vacuums in our custom-built lab
how-we-test-vacuums-2

How we test all types of vacuums in our custom-built lab

Which router upgrade is right for you?
router-buying-guide30

Which router upgrade is right for you?

Latest How To All how to videos

Use Microsoft 365 Apps for free right now
microsoftoffice-free-v2

Use Microsoft 365 Apps for free right now

Track out-of-stock items with online robots
ps5stock-stamp

Track out-of-stock items with online robots

Notify When Left Behind: Never lose your AirPods again
notify-when-left-behind-how-to-00-01-38-10-still002

Notify When Left Behind: Never lose your AirPods again

How to win Black Friday 2021
black-friday-image-2

How to win Black Friday 2021

Secret Netflix codes: Discover better streaming recommendations with this hidden trick
screen-shot-2021-10-27-at-3-56-32-pm.png

Secret Netflix codes: Discover better streaming recommendations with this hidden trick

How to install Windows 11 with an update or a bootable USB
img-5763-2

How to install Windows 11 with an update or a bootable USB