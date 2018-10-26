Your video,
CNET UK Podcast
CNET UK Podcast 546: The iPhone verdict and Huawei's awesome new kit
Transcript
It's a phone bonanza this week as we find out our official verdict on all the new iPhones, and how they stack up against the Google Pixel 3. And of course, whether Huawei's new effort will blow them all out of the water.
Yes, it's all coming up on a very, very phone centric CNET UK podcast, episode 546.
[MUSIC]
Hi and welcome to the show and welcome of course to Rich Trenholm.
Hello, how are you doing?
Very good.
Thank you.
How are you?
I'm very well.
I'm very excited to hear about all of the phones.
I believe you are.
You were telling me how excited you were and that you just love having the entire show talking about phones.
Yea, I was going to talk about films, but then who cares about films when we can talk about phones.
Its been phone-tober.
To be fair we are going to be talking about films too.
Okay maybe a little bit.
[INAUDIBLE]
Just to be nice to you and to your legions of followers who want the film.
Come on let's get this phone nonsense out of the way.
Tell us about the hot new phones.
So the hot new phones is of course we're starting off with the iPhone because in the past week or so we've had all our reviews of the iPhone XS, the XS Max and of course the
R which is Apple's cheaper version of the iPhone.
Whoa whoa whoa let me just stop you right there right?
I don't like being stopped while I'm in mid flow Rich as you well know.
This is improtant, we need to define our terms.
Is it the iPhone X, or is it the iPhone 10?
That's the big question.
Okay so it is the iPhone.
A philsophical debate for the ages.
It is the iPhone 10 cuz it's a Roman numeral, the numeral of X being 10.
Apple calls it the iPhone 10, but for me saying Tennis.
[LAUGH] I didn't know that.
And ten max.
Yeah.
And 10 r.
Tenner.
Tenner.
The iPhone tenner.
It's yours for just a tenner.
If only it were, Rich.
I find that a little clunky, so for me XS seems a little bit more on the point, XR.
It's almost a bit too on the nose calling it the iPhone XS right David?
Yeah certainly the XS Max.
Here's the thing Apple I mean they've always had OS in the past and written it like X so it's like okay can be fun.
You really can't have and X and then letter and then say that one's a numeral, but that one's a letter.
Is R a Roman numeral.
Is that why they call it XM an saying okay well the X is a ten but the M is still an M. That's a goo question.
Apparently the R and S come from the fact that they are inspired by sports cars being called R and S and that kind of thing Really?>>Yeah.>>I just assumed it was completely arbitrary.>>I mean it is.>>Arbitrary.>>Yeah.
Exactly.
Yeah.
So it's weird.
I think we should go with XS amd XR.>>Yeah.
I'm sticking with XS.
It seemed It just seems a little easier.
What we'll do is we'll redub a second version of this podcast, and every time we mention an X, we'll dub in a ten.
And yeah, so you can choose, viewers, if you look down at the bottom there, you can actually choose which one you want.
That's not gonna happen.
You get the one choice.
[LAUGH]
And if you don't like it, then you can comment below and complain.
Yeah.
Which I'm sure you all will.
Anyway.
Let's start with the XS though because that is the nearest to the X, the ten that we had already.
It got a very, very good score.
We gave it 8.9 out of 10 which is a good 4.5 stars.
Wiat, out of ten or out of X?
[LAUGH] Out of ten in this occasion, because actually use the number.
Okay, we use the [CROSSTALK].
Rather than the letter.
This is confusing.
This one is basically giving you kind of what you expect from an upgrade to an iPhone.
There are camerary improvements, which is the biggest things.
It takes better shots in just the standard mode.
And things like the HDR, with Apple's HDR-plus, it's being Improved quite a lot, so if you're taking photos with really really bright light sources in a scene, it can handle that much much better.
Cuz the image sensor is a little bit bigger, so it just helps you get better quality photos in low light, and it's got a faster processor.
That is exactly what you would expect, so it's just a much better It's not a much better phone than before.
There are no huge improvements.
It's just various little ones.
Okay, it is [UNKNOWN] same, it's slightly better and it's twice the price.
Well, it's a bit bigger, and also you get it in a gold version there, which you didn't before.
Hold the phone, literally hold the front page.
Yeah and that's cool, gold.
Yeah, gold.
So I suppose the more exciting of the XS then is the XS Max because this is the biggest one that they've done.
Okay.
Same improvements basically, across the board, it's got all the major components all the same.
It's got a faster processor than the previous iPhone It's got the same improved camera with the telephoto lens.
It's also a bigger screen so that is all what it's about.
Which is kind of cool, because I quite like having a bigger screen phone.
I used to use the Galaxy S9 plus and I've used a Note for a long time.
They are big screen phones and the XS Max is sort of Apples Challenge to something's note line.
Hm, okay, so they're getting into the P word territory.
They're getting into phablet territory.
Phablet territory, is a little bit, yeah.
But actually, I don't have one of those at the moment cuz I haven't been pestering enough, apparently, only ten emails a day doesn't quite cut it.
Right.
But I have spent quite a lot of time with one, as [INAUDIBLE] came out, but thankfully I wasn't the one doing the review.
And it actually doesn't feel too big because it's got such a tiny bezel around the phone.
It's not like with old big phones you had like an inch of plastic around the screen.
So even a five inch phone felt like you were holding a seven inch phone really.
This actually doesn't feel like that at all, it's quite nice to hold, So it doesn't feel too big.
But it is effectively, it is the same phone as a standard XS, it's just bigger.
So really kind of your only thing that you need to think about there is do you want a bigger screen size?
Cuz when Apple used to do the seven and Seven number seven plus.
The seven used to have like a standard camera unit and it was the plus where you got some of the bigger technical improvements there which is why they've gone with the excess max name here rather than x plus.
Because you're not getting different tech.
You're getting the same tech but in a bigger max body.
Does that make sense?
You pulled a face.
I feel like I'm I've got a headache.
I'm confusing everyone.
Yeah I've got a headache.
So it basically comes down to how volumuns are your trues, like how big are your pockets?
And do you wanna fit like a seven inch phone.
Well can you, you're saying that in a way that you wouldn't want it yourself.
But you've spent a long time using the Nokia Lumnia 1520 which is one of the biggest standard phones.
That's a big funny man.>>Yeah.>>What was that?
Six and one half inches, Six oneeight?>>It was, it was, it was tough to fit in my pockets sometimes.
Yeah, yeah.>>Yeah.>>Once he was in your pockete, he stayed in your pocket.
[LAUGH] Because it was a big old thing, But, yes, no that's good, good point.
I see what you mean.>>But you came to grips with that, you quickly found that you really liked it.>>I think, so what about the, what about the more dainty I've pocketed among us.
So the XR isn't actually dainty.
It's 6.2 inches so it is bigger than the current Iphone 10 and it's bigger than the XS in fact.
But it is the cheaper Iphone, it's got slightly cheaper components, it's got slightly cheaper lower camera unit.
But what's interesting is that it isn't actually.
As much of a step down as you might think, because the camera, the standard camera, is identical to the camera on the Iphone SX and SX Max, so you still get those improvements in lower light, you still get those improvements in HDR and taking, like, really amazing shots.
The only thing that you don't get is the second telephoto lens.
So you really need to kinda think about is that important for you.
If you've been using an iPhone already and you've got one of those zoom lenses and you think do I want that, think how much do you really use it?
For me I use it all the time.
How much does it zoom?
It gives you Well I think its the equivalent of our 52 millimeter lens, I don't know what that is in terms of, like, two times or anything, but it is a significant amount.
I actually-
Okay, so its worth it
I mean, yeah, it very much is worth it.
And, because it's actually using a different lens It's not digitally cropping into your image, it's actually a zoom so you still maintain that quality.
So I use that all the time, I will shoot things on my iPhone professionally which we then publish on Cnet because why wouldn't you?
The quality is brilliant and it's got a great zoom.
So you need to kind of think about if that's important but Scott Stein, who is our reviewer, who reviewed the He said the iPhone XR is the best iPhone for the price delivering most of the iPhone XS for hundreds less.
Apple has created an iPhone which delivers 95% of the high end iPhone XS experience at 75% percent of the cost.
Whoa a high price indeed.
Is [CROSSTALK].
Hundreds less, hundreds less.
I mean, that's pretty out there.
[CROSSTALK]
Yes, so it is quite a lot less.
So the XS Max starts at 1,099 pounds.
Okay, so that's the big, massive.
That's the all-singing, all-dancing, yeah, the big one.
The XR starts at 749 pounds, so it is still much very much in high phone territory.
I mean, that's
That is hundreds.
It is hundreds.
Some hundreds.
Multiple hundreds less.
About 300 quid right?
300 quid.
So that's 64 gig model but if you take our advice pay 50 pounds more and get the 128 gigabyte model.
Yeah-
Well.
Just throw an extra 50 quid in there why not?
You can expand the storage and so it's worth giving yourself a little bit more flexibility with storage down the line, because 64 gig, particularly when you're filming like video at 4k and the apps these days tend to be higher And [SolarEdge] goes there.
More graphics demanding.
It is worth having that extra bit of storage.
So, that is my official advice there.>>Okay.>>But we can go then and take a look at some other phones.>>Mm-hmm.
Yeah.
Absolutely.
One of the competitors to the iPhone.>>So the Google Pixel 3 and 3XL.
So I brought on here, you have to see it [UNKNOWN].
I know you like phones so much.
[UNKNOWN]
Now again, the 3, and the 3XL, again, they're kinda like the excess to the max.
[LAUGH] Exactly [UNKNOWN].
I mean it's exactly like the Pixel 2.
Like they haven't really changed it at all which For me of all the phones that are coming out at the moment that physically is the least exciting, it looks very Google, if you know what I mean, it's there to do a job and that's Kind of about yeah it's functional is exactly the word particularly the black model which just looks very, very plain.
This I mean I think this is an interesting design decision.
You probably won't be able to see this but if you get a chance to have a look at one up close.
On the back it's kind of two tone.
There's like a sort of matte pit that's about like I don't know three-quarters of the phone and then at the top there's a glossy bit here.
Yeah.
There's like a line.
And the other quarter of it is glossy.
And it looks a little bit like that's the phone, and they tacked a bit on the top.>>Well, used to be even more so on the last model, because actually they used to be two separate pieces, whereas now I believe that back is one piece of glass.
And they've sandblasted this bit, but not this bit.
So it keeps the design language of the Pixel 2, but it's one cohesive piece.
I mean, that looks, that's the opposite of cohesive to me, split it into sections like that.
It's already annoyed Rich, so we're off to a great start.
It's made up for it by the fact that it's got a little smiley face.
A little happy face on the notch there.
It does.
I mean everyone complains about the notch, put a little happy face on there and I'm quite happy, there you go.
There you go, yeah so that's the phone for Rich.
It's very light though.
The 3 and the 3 XL, they're again two phones that are identical except for screen size.
The processor is the same, the camera is the same, the software is the same.
It is literally just do you want a bigger or smaller phone?
In our review which again we gave it a very very high score.
What we loved the most is the camera.
Google has stuck with this single lens rather than so many other phones that are coming out.
There it is.
In fact I don't know of any other phones that have just the one camera at the flagship level.
In this day and age.
But they've stuck with it, and it's really really good, and what it manages to get from that one lens is great, crystal clear photos.
Great contrast, great exposure.
It's a really, really, really good phone.
Tammy's taking a picture just for the sake of the video.
I can't unlock it.
You can if you want to.
You can see the whole thing-
Click, ching-ching.
The flash didn't go off [LAUGH] There we go.
What it does, it has a really no frills approach to photography where it doesn't try and throw loads in extra features, like wide angle lens, or zoom lenses, or other sort of effects that you can get there.
It's just taking really, really great snaps.
So, it's the sort of phone, if you just want to go around London and just sort of snap away, not really thinking about it.
Other cities are available.
Other sixes are available.
Chicago hasn't it the city?
Yeah.
Yeah Montreal.
I can't think of any other cities right now.
No.
That's it.
Those are the yeah yeah.
Mexico City.
That's just the name of a country with city on the end so it's quite an easy one.
What about Luxembourg?
Luxembourg yeah.
A city?
[UNKNOWN] not a city, [UNKNOWN] a big town.
Chelmsford.
That's a city.
Is it?
[UNKNOWN] should be.
[INAUDIBLE]
It's bigger than a lot of cities but-
Does it have a catherdral?
No it doesn't have a catherdral, that's the thing.
Wow.
it's got a lot of churches.
[LAUGH] Good!
[LAUGH] Thank you for listening to our geography podcast.
Yep!
We will now return to-
Coming up to The Rotherham Review.
[LAUGH]
Basically, yes, so what this is, this is a very, very good phone
Phone but it doesn't really kinda take it a long way from the previous Pixel 2.
It isn't very exciting, or sexy, or interesting.
No exactly that's the thing, it doesn't really have a lot of pizzaz around it as a lot of other phones that are coming out at the moment do.
In particular The [UNKNOWN] May 20 pro.
Now that was launched last week and I would have had it on the show today to wow you with it but it's currently on my disk doing battery tests upstairs.
But this is a phone which Takes all the boxes that you would expect of any current flagship>>Okay.>>It's got this amazing processor, this amazing camera, this amazing screen, but it throws in some extra cool things.
It's the first thing that I've used, certainly Has an in-screen fingerprint scanner.
So this has got-
This has.
This little [INAUDIBLE] on the back.
This is just part of the screen, that you hold your thumb against and it scans it.
And you can't see anything and I don't know how it works.
I honestly do not get how this is supposed to work, but it does it really well.
It's got another cool thing where obviously there's a lot of phones that got wireless charging.
But, this has got 2-way wireless charging.
So if you hold say an Iphone against the back of the Huawei phone, you can charge the Iphone from the big battery in the Huawei phone.
What?
You can share your power or Maybe if you've got like wireless charging headphones that are running a bit low, you can juice those up from your phone.
That's a good idea.
It's really cool.
That's a great idea.
It's packed with these cool like little innovations.
Pizazz.
Yeah, exactly, it's got this pizazz.
Also, it looks really cool, it's got this big square camera unit on the back, it's got three cameras.
Pizazz.
A normal one, a super wide angle, which is really good fun to play with, and a zoom lens.
And it's got this pink and blue mixed tone called twilight which we saw on a P20 probe it's back again.
So I it ticks all the boxes all around.
It is a really cool bit of kit.
Okay.
There is a little downside in that it doesn't use micro sd cards for its storage anymore But I can't hold that against it too much because nor does the Google Pixel and, of course, nor did the iPhone.
So, it's not really, I can't say it's a bad phone for that reason.
Hm.
Huawei, it does have external storage, but Huawei has tried to make its own proprietry storage.
I thought the days of proprietary storage were behind us.
When Sony used to make it's own
Memory cards.
Huawei makes a little memory card?
Yeah, it's launched.
I mean, good luck with that, lads.
I admire your chutzpah, your moxy.
Well, it may well work out for them because they argued on stage.
Well, the micro SD card has been around for 15 years.
And it hasn't changed with the technology that's around it.
So they've got a card called Nano SD or something, nano storage, and its form factor is identical to a nano SIM.
So it's very very small, which means it can fit into a phone much much easier, and or you could get several of them in perhaps.
So Huawei has sort of created this new storage medium.
But the problem is that at the moment you can't buy them anywhere.
You can't get them.
Right.
So right now the phone may as well be non-expandable because you can't get the card to do that.
It may well be that in five years time that is the storage card that we all use for everything and we'll look back on this podcast when I was having a go at them for it and we'll all go, that was ridiculous.
They don't know anything.
But as of right now, it is pointless having that card.
So.
I admire their cajones.
Do you, or do you find it a bit annoying?
No I admire it, but that sounds cool though.
Who would've thought that [UNKNOWN] were the company bringing the pizzaz to the phone markets.
I like saying pizzaz actually.
They're now the second biggest Smartphone manufacturer in the world, and they are absolutely secure in their place of a top spot with this phone, it is brilliant.
It's 900 pounds SIM free in the UK with 128 gig of storage.
Now that is less than the iPhone, and the Google Pixel 3. Not by huge amounts, like all of the flagship phones are now pushing up to a grand.
But it is a bit, but it is a bit less.
So it's not even like you get these extra features, and you're also paying hundreds more.
Mm-hm.
It's also the cheaper option so really if you do want, like, the cutting edge of tech, if you want the exciting phone, you need to be looking towards Huawei which.
Fair enough, and can you get this on networks and all this kinda stuff?
Yeah you can get in on networks, all the major networks have it, Vodaphone, Three, O2, EE, they all have it.
Great.
So that is interesting, but before I say that the Mate 20 is absolutely the one to go for.
Is there a wildcard?
There is, hidden option number four.
And that is in the form of the Wompa 6T, which is being announced next week on the.
29th, I believe, but they keep moving the date so, who knows?
It'll whomp us.
It could be at any time.
I do like the fact they've called it the 6T.
I mean, it's a 6, and it's a T. You know where you are there, you know where that is.
Although having said that out loud, you might think-
60.
It's 60.
Yeah.
God, can they not just go back to giving them silly names, like-
The Omega!
Yeah, and, I'm trying to think of a phone with a name.
The ACC Cha Cha
Yeah that kind of thing.
Yeah the desire, so what we're gonna.
What we do know about this phone thats coming out, is that we do know that this will have the in screen finger print scanner which is so cool.
Want to raise another one.
Yeah>> I thought you were calling me a hero.
Well I just think that all the time.
In screen fingerprints kinda which I said was so cool in the hallway.
We're gonna have that on the one plus.
It's also gonna have this huge display and probably a smaller notch go into the roomers.
But the interesting this is that it's also almost certainly gonna cost a lot less than all of them because that's kinda And what one person does.
Yeah.
So in short it is worth waiting just a little bit longer to see what One Plus does because it may well be this phone comes along.
It's got these cool features, it's gonna have a lot of power.
It's probably gonna have a pretty decent screen, and a camera, and it's probably gonna save you several hundred pounds.
So Unless you today need, desperately need a new phone, wait a week, see what Womper's has got, see what comes out.
And I have a lot of time for one plus, cause I've got a one plus five
You do have a one plus five, in white.
I do.
And how do you find it?
I like it.
I look in my pocket and it's there, that's how I find it.
There it is.
Yeah, this is a really nice phone and it's not that big actually.
Yeah, so I like that a lot.
So if you're tied into iPhone you'll be saying it's the XR If you talking iPhone, the XR is great unless you particular want the telephoto lens, in which case you still wanna look towards the XS.
There's many reason stick with iPhone.
If you're already in Apple's ecosystem, you wanna air play things to your TV, to your home pod.
Then you still are gonna need to go with the iPhones rather than going for an Android phone.
Mm-hm.
If you are going for Android, at least wait until we see what the OnePlus is.
Otherwise the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is probably one of the best Android phones around to get at the moment.
All right, high praise indeed-
Big words-
[CROSSTALK] Yeah.
And I say that before my actual review has published just in case lots of other people turn around and say but have you noticed this?
And I go, no, I haven't.
Not yet.
No.
Yeah, maybe in a few days time, we'll change our mind.
Yep.
But that happens, people change their minds, very human.
Yeah, but I should try not to after I publish, is the problem.
But now we should move on to other things.
Yeah.
Because you've got something to talk about now.
We have our phones No, well so in previous weeks we've talked about streaming services.
Netflix, and Amazon being among the biggest streaming services.
I've heard of both of those.
Yeah exactly, and so what people often think about with streaming services when they're making original content is TV shows.
So Netflix makes
Stranger Things, and House of Cards, all of that kind of stuff.
I've watched one of those, do you know which?
Stanger Things?
Yeah obviously.
Yeah okay, and.
It's great.
But movies is incresingly becoming a thing that is kinda like a battle ground, and there's been a controversy in previous years about
Netflix making these, or backing, really big movies by really big filmmakers, but then they don't come out in the theaters.
They don't come out in cinemas.
They just appear on Netflix, and a lot of film fans aren't that keen on that.
So, I happen to go Go to the London Film Festival over the last couple of weeks, which is very exciting seeing a lot of new movies that are gonna be coming out, some very shortly, some over the next year or so.
And there was a lot of big Netflix titles there and big Amazon titles there.
And it's kind of interesting to see there sort of the difference in the kind of strategies two companies are adopting.
Among the Netflix films were, things like the Cohen Brothers, one of the big names that have been singed up by Netflix and they made a western called the Ballad of Buster Scruggs.
Which is excellent.
They also had Alfonso Cuaron the director of Gravity and other films, He made a very kind of personal Coming of age story set in the 70's called Roma which was also excellent and there's Outlaw King which stars Chris Pine as Robert [UNKNOWN] which is a movie, yeah it's okay.
So you saw these These are Netflix shows but you went and saw them on the big screen, in the cinema.
This is the thing, so Netflix isn't planning to make a habit of releasing these movies on the big screen.
But because what they really want is to get them onto Netflix so you will subscribe.
And almost doesn't matter really about the quality of movies, it's all about whether you will pay subscribe is almost about that big trailers for the Netflix subscription.
And so kinda rumour is a good example of kinda of the episode tension between Netflix having something on small screen you can watch on you laptop, on phone and then movie that design to be seen on big screen And Roamer is this beautifully shot, beautifully composed black and white movie.
It's a period movie set in 1971.
The cinematography is beautiful.
It was Alfonso Cuaron, the director, did the cinematography himself.
Absolutely beautiful film.
Every shot, every frame is packed with detail, and sort of a nuance, and depth.
And if you're just watching that on your phone, I'm not sure it's the right way to watch it.
No.
If it's a real, like, art house movie.
No, a phone certainly not, but
I'm not sure that in the last few years certainly that there is such the discrepancy between your experience at home and your experience in the cinema.
Given that 80% of the TVs, I think more than 80% of the TVs that are sold now are 55 inches plus and 85 plus is kind of going to be like the next step and we've got HDR, OLED displays, high-resolution, sound bars is one of the biggest home audio categories going.
So people are getting big, great picture quality and great audio at home.
That's now very common, that people are getting a much more cinematic experience At home to watch these things on, whereas five years ago, when it was like, no, don't just download a film and watch it at home, because you're only watching it on some 20-inch 720p TV with its built-in speakers.
People have much better experiences now cuz there's a more [INAUDIBLE].
Do you think there is still that problem.
That said [INAUDIBLE] I mean for example [INAUDIBLE] movie it's also a beautifully shot movie.
It's a kind of emoj to classic westerns.
So the way it's shot is deliberately kind of reminiscent of classic westerns.
So there's things like some of the backdrops deliberately look like matte paintings.
So it looks like a kinda Technicolor western.
But I would still sort of be less concerned about watching that on a decent TV.
I think I'd happily watch it on TV.
Outlaw King is a very picturesque movie.
It's very like Braveheart.
It's a lot Basically Braveheart.
But it's got very picturesque sort of shots of Scotland and Scottish moors and lochs and glens and all that kind of stuff.
And it is, it looks lovely but again I wouldn't sort of worry so much about seeing that on the TV.
I think that would still look lovely on a really crisp high definition TV.
Yeah.
But roamer in particular I think, partly is why I think the roamer One of the things about Roamer is that the opening shot is it's very, very still and it's basically like a close up of the ground.
That's literally what it is.
It's like a tiled floor and you can hear someone washing this tiled floor.
You may have seen the trailer for this.
They released a trailer that was just some water washing backwards and forth against some times.
That's very much like the sort of thing I'd imagine on The pre credit sequence in Breaking Bad or Better Call Saul where it's some weird angles and very artsy thing and then you eventually have to find out what's going on.
It is like that and then it sort of reveals what you're looking at.
But the thing is, that particular shot is very very long and even sitting in the cinema, I was sitting there thinking, I wish I could fast forward this.
And when you're in the cinema and you're in the dark and you're surrounded by people and everyone's kind of holding their breath so it's the immersive sound and the whole audience is, you've literally bought into it because you've bought a ticket.
You've invested something in this and you're sitting there and you're prepared to give it a minute.
But if I'd been sat at home
My finger would be itching over the remote control to skip.
I mean, I don't know if this is necessarily the intention, maybe when this wasn't a Netflix movie, the intention of that shot would have been just to sort of draw you into the film.
But as soon as it becomes a Netflix movie, it's almost like the intention becomes Are you gonna fast forward this?
It's almost like a test.
I almost felt like I was being-
Yeah, kinda daring you to keep watching.
Yeah exactly, I've been dared to watch it.
But stick with [INAUDIBLE] even past that kind of like that very slow opening.
I mean it kind of reminds me of when I was, this is a bit of a tangent.
But when I used to work at a bar when I was a student, we used to have comedy nights.
And we found that if we ever had free comedy nights, people would just walk in and talk throughout the whole show.
And you couldn't get people to shut up.
You'd go around and you'd say to people there's a comedy night on.
Can you please keep the noise down?
And they'd just be like yeah yeah yeah.
But if you're on the door if you charged even the most nominal fee, even if you charged a pound.
People had to make the decision.
They had to make the investment.
And a pound was a lot in those days.
And it was in those days yeah exactly.
Yeah yeah we charged people a shilling and a shiny gold shilling.
And yeah, but if it's just that normal amount, people made that decision, and I think you really with a movie like Romer especially cuz it's a very slow, very gentle movie, you really have to buy into it's totally worth it, it's a great movie.
Also we've one of our [UNKNOWN] teams if you aren't aware we have a Spanish language version of our website.
And he grew up in Mexico City in a similar sort of time and he wrote this great essay that we have up on cnet about some of the nuances and the context of the story, which is absolutely fascinating.
Which made me realize that it's a very timely story which I wouldn't necessarily have got just from watching it with the subtitles.
So that's really interesting.
I mean you talked before about you kinda felt the tension in the cinema.
Is that
It's not like one of the reasons to keep going to cinemas.
Because in my experience, I don't see a lot of films.
That's something that we laugh about a lot.
There's a lot of things I don't see.
But I do go every so often and it really, every time I go, impresses on me that not all cinemas are created equal.
You will go to some ones, particularly outside of London, where The screen quality is really, really poor and it's not clean.
The seat's not great.
Sound might not be good.
The sound is usually terrible.
A couple of side speakers and that's pretty much it.
No real attention to like production quality.
Thinking, I could be at home.
So in my setup at home I've got this 55 inch, it's a Cello TV, which is a British brand.
Okay.
And it's 4K HDR OLED, so it ticks all the boxes for getting the best picture quality.
So it looks brilliant.
And I've got an Edifier soundbar.
Which is really, really good, again, for cinema and like [UNKNOWN] and stuff.
So it looks great and it sounds great and I'm thinking when I'm at home I can get this really, really good picture quality, great sound.
Without ever leaving the house.
Yeah, like why leave the house?
Get a big bag of minstrels in and you're all set.
Yeah, and I feel like I can be, definitely minstrels, like I can be fully emmersed in that because I've got this setup in my own home where
It's just me.
There aren't other things.
There aren't other noises, other people, or teenagers messing about and screaming and texting on their phones at all times.
And to kind of distract me and taking me out of the moment.
But I suppose actually then there is the other way, that you You can feel more in the moment because you're with a crowd.
Yeah, I think so.
I mean, it depends very much on the movie.
I mean, for example, Roamer is a movie that's all about sorta sitting quietly and watching.
[UNKNOWN] is a much more fun experience.
Outlaw King was an experience [UNKNOWN] like Braveheart.
It's kinda like a blood and thunder historical epic.
It's a very different type of movie.
So it's interesting that Netflix has this kind of range of movies.
And Amazon at the same time as well, I mean [Roamer] is kind of interesting.
It's probably the most kind of high brow thing that I can think of that Netflix has done.
Most of the stuff they tend to do is a bit more of the level of Outlaw King, sort of mainstream entertainment, whereas [Roamer} is very, very high brow.
Amazon have been leaning more Was the most high fluting stuff.
They won like Oscars for Manchester by the Sea a few years ago.
At the London Film Festival among the films they were showing off there was Espheria which is a remake of the classic Italian horror movie directed by the guy who made Call Me By Your Name which is not as good as it sounds like it should be.
Its got Tilda Swinson in it.
She's great.
It's not that scary.
Who is Tilda Swinton?
She's a famous actor.
Okay.
And they also have a movie Beautiful Boy starring Steven Carrell and Timothee Chalamet who is the breakout star of Call Me By Your Name, which is a quite heavyweight drama about addiction and sort of family, the impact of addiction on family Family relationships, so it's all pretty high brow.
So Netflix is a little bit more stuff that you would want to watch at home, I think.
The Amazon stuff is a little bit more tougher to get into, I think.
But yeah, so there's an interest in [UNKNOWN] stuff and it seems that maybe Netflix is leaning towards releasing some of the movies in the theater.
Roma is being released in At the pictures, and I honestly would recommend going to see it.
If you live near a rubbish multiplex and swerve it, then fair enough wait for it to come on Netflix.
But if you do have a decent cinema near you, if you have an independent cinema near you, support independent cinema, go and see Rome.>>Yeah.>>I thought it was fantastic.
You won't regret it.>>I've seen, I went to the Every man in [INAUDIBLE] several times.
That's really good.
Very nice.
Comfortable seats.
You can buy beer and it's a really good screen and really good audio.
And it's like 30 quid to go see a film which seems like a lot of money.
It's a lot of money yeah.
But I go so rarely that when I do go it feels like a real treat, a real outing.
And I don't mind paying that for a really good experience.
What I don't like is still spending like 18 quid to go to the Odium in Leicester square and the floors are sticky.
Interesting you say that, the Odium is currently being refurbished.
This is a bit of a side note.
For those of you who don't live in London it's not that interesting.
But since the Picture House Central opened in Lester Square, all the other Lester Square [UNKNOWN] have basically had to bug their ideas up.
So the view has been refurbished and is excellent.
The [UNKNOWN] world is okay.
The Picture House as a chain they tend to be really good cinemas.
They have some issues with paying their workers a living wage, that kinda thing.
So it's up to you to sorta decide what you like.
But I would say that there are some good cinemas.
You can find a good independent cinema, maybe even great.
If you don't have one near you then that's a shame.
The Latin.
Film I saw at the cinema was [UNKNOWN] on in Disbury or near Disbury and it was Mamma Mia II.
Really?
Yeah it was brilliant, I liked it.
Nice.
Yeah yeah love [INAUDIBLE] and Cher is fantastic.
Yeah well just generally yeah.
Well speaking of musicals I mean these are movies that we're not gonna see for a little while.
My breakout recommendation by the way is a movie called The Guilty which is a Danish thriller.
It's out right now, probably only in selected cinemas.
You might have to work hard to find it.
But it's a thriller about the guy who's the 999 dispatcher.
And so it's all set in one room.
And it's all him talking on the phone to a woman who's been kidnapped And it's one of the tensest things I've seen in a long time.
It's a great thriller.
So that's Guilty, if you get a chance to see that.
You'll probably have to wait till Netflix or whatever.
The Guilty sounds like a screamer.
[LAUGH] It does a little bit yeah.
But yeah and also out this week is Overlord which is a very messy, noisy kind of World War II zombie movie I have no idea if that's going to be any good that is.
You're going to see that tonight.
But also if Bohemian Rhapsody which is kind of fun.
It's a lot of fun.
It's a bit like Queen karaoke night.
You know in the Alan Partridge autobiography he says a lot and needless to say I got the last laugh when he's recounting all of these petty Old scores that he wants to settle.
The Bohemian Rhapsody movie is produced by Brian May, and Roger Taylor, and some of the other surviving kind of members of the Queen camp, team.
It's sort of a management team, and it is a little bit like their version Version of the story.
Right.
And there's a lot of stuff where they're a little bit like, needless to say, I had the last laugh.
[LAUGH]
But it is a lot of fun, and the recreation of Live Aid is fantastic, and Rami Malek is excellent as Freddie Mercury.
So there you go, that's out now.
Great, cool!
Well, I think that probably brings us to a close.
Yeah.
Rich, thank you for joining us.
Thank you!
Where can people find you online?
Twitter.com/richnywell.
Cool.
Well you can find me @ [INAUDIBLE] hq.
You can get in touch with us on the show with CNETUKPODCAST@cnet Cnetukpodcast@cbsinteractive.com.
Cnetukpodcast@cbsinteractive.com.
One more time.
Cnetukpodcast@cbsinteractive.com.
Got it.
Or you can tweet to @Cnet and.
on all the channels...
Instagram, Facebook, the...
Yeah, Instabiizzle and all that stuff.
Which brings us to a close.
Little note that I am taking Friday and Monday off to play Dead Redemption 2. Well tell us all about i when you come back.
I'm going, whether you like it or not.
I'm just going to say I don't really want to know, but go on.
I'm planning how to Properly player.
You know, I hear that's an amazing game but the name really annoys me.
It really annoys me how many video games have just gibberish nonsense names.
Yeah.
But there you go, ending on a note of positivity.
A total note of positivity.
Well, I'm gonna have a great weekend playing a video game.
I'm gonna try and do as little as possible.
It's fantastic.
Leave us a comment down there.
[CROSSTALK]
Feedback on the iTunes would be lovely.
Thank you very much.
