Change these 3 Android Pie settings right away
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
How
To Video
Change these 3 Android Pie settings right away
Use these handy new features to get the most out of Android 9.0.
2:32
/
August 11, 2018
Transcript
Coming up next
7 good reasons to pay for Spotify Premium
Build a gallery wall perfectly every time
9 smart doorbells to try now
7 ways smart home devices can help you sleep better
What is AR and how does it differ from virtual reality?
Keep your kitchen knives sharper and safer
5 reasons you need a smart lock right now
5 settings you'll want to change on the Google Pixel
5 tips for YouTube's music app
What's the best way to pack your clothes? 3 methods, tested
Latest
Phones videos
Galaxy Note 9 vs. iPhone X: What $1,000 gets you
2:42
August 10, 2018
We examine the key differences between Samsung's new Galaxy Note 9 and Apple's own thousand-dollar iPhone X.
Play video
We've got Samsung's Galaxy Note 9: Get your questions answered here (The 3:59, Ep. 440)
4:48
August 9, 2018
Special guests and Samsung experts Jessica Dolcourt and Shara Tibken break down Samsung's latest flagship phone.
Play video
Galaxy Note 9 and Wireless Charger Duo unboxing
7:15
August 9, 2018
We rip into the reviewer's goody bag from Samsung's Note 9 launch event.
Play video
Samsung introduces more conversational Bixby
3:31
August 9, 2018
Samsung makes its digital assistant more personal and conversational by improving its integration with apps such as Uber and Google...
Play video
Why phones are getting even more expensive
2:16
August 6, 2018
From The 3:59 show: The iPhone X may just be the beginning.
Play video
The Moto Z3 gets ready for blazing 5G speeds
2:06
August 2, 2018
And the price is right at under $500.
Play video
5 settings you'll want to change on the Google Pixel
1:56
July 30, 2018
Tweak these settings as soon as you get your Google Pixel out of the box to turn on features like 4K video recording and Move shortcuts.
Play video
The future tech coming to your phone
3:19
July 30, 2018
Our phones are our everything devices these days and they're just going to get better.
Play video