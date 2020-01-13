CES 2020 shows off the big tech trends for the year ahead
Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now.
CES 2020 has wrapped up showing us the trends that will shape tech for the year ahead.
First up if you were looking for TVs then CES delivered the best of the best with LGs roll up or LED.
Samsung's rotating zero display and top of the line technologies, like micro LED and 8K.
As for TVs you may actually buy, there's a new OLED player in town with Vizio announcing an OLED TV to compete against LG and Sony.
Next, CES 2020 gave us AI everywhere Samsung unveiled its new project neon with AI chat bots that look and act like real people.
And LG showed off a new AI powered think you washing machine that detects different fabrics in the load.
The big surprise of the show, Sony unveiled the concept car from the same AI team that brought us IBO the robotic talk.
And last but not least Sextech had a massive showing at CES 2020 with female focused devices taking centre stage.
The category has had a rocky past at CES but Sextech was officially included in the show this year under the health and wellness category with companies saying this is just the beginning.
Start today with the latest by visiting c|net
Up Next
A peek inside Area 15, Vegas' upcoming immersive playground
2:58
CES 2020 shows off the big tech trends for the year ahead
1:21
This new smart display sports a curved screen and a $900 price...
3:24
Some of our favorite tech of CES 2020
1:00
CES 2020 scavenger hunt
26:41
Here are all the smart products Ring showed off at CES 2020
1:41
Rolling around on the Segway S-Pod, a self-balancing chair
3:25
Going paws-on with a robotic cat that listens to your commands...
5:09
Cute Honda concept explores how we'll interact with self-driving...
2:14
Electric Lightyear One harnesses the sun to stretch its EV range