CES 2019

CES 2019: Scribit's robot draws on the walls

Transcript
[MUSIC] Remember when you were young and you were told not to draw on the walls? This is a new age right now. Behind me is the Scribit robot. What it does is it draws images on walls. It'll work on glass. This is a whiteboard, but it'll work on regular plaster walls. Now what you do is. You input a finished image, you hang this device up and it'll draw. This image is gonna take about 15 minutes to complete, which is pretty neat considering this can be erased. If you have a plaster wall, and you use [UNKNOWN]. Get this, the ink can be turned invisible because this has a heating element on the bottom. And when it passes over the drawing, it makes this invisible, it's like it was never there. You got two spools on the side so you can hang this device up, you put your markers in here. [UNKNOWN] told me if you're using their markers, you could draw for around 200 to 240 meters. Strange way to think about ink, but that's what he said. If you're using the whiteboard markers, they last around 400 meters. You're gonna get a lot of usage out of these markers. It's pretty half decent. It's got a nice plug. A nice long cable, so if you're gonna have a large wall. Really draw something huge. Some of the use cases the Scribit has shown is essentially having your Twitter feed updating live on your wall. That sounds a bit nuts but you can do it. Right now if you wanna have a picture on a wall you have to upload a finished drawing. Scribit tells me that in the future you'll be able to use their app and draw live, so as you draw on their app it'll draw on the app in real time. You'll be a Scribit later this year. I'm Aya Zaktar, and that's Freddie Mercury.
