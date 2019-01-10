CES 2019

CES 2019: Can VR hockey make you a smarter player?

Transcript
Okay, [MUSIC] Hey what's going on everyone? I'm Jeff Bakalar from the CES shw floor. How often am I going to find the two world's that I love the most? Hockey and technology collide. Like never. So I'm obviously gonna check out the only sign of hockey at CES 2019. The technology is called Sense Arena, and they're a company that wants to brain train professional hockey players or people who wanna have that look at being a professional hockey player by training them in various exercises using VR. So I'm going to try this, I want to know how the tech works and I'm obviously going to play hockey because let's be honest I'm probably the most qualified person on earth to test the thing that involves hockey and technology. Who else on earth is better qualified than me? Exactly. Alright let's go see what it's about. When you accept that pass it is wild. [MUSIC] It feels good. It's a little bouncier than what a normal puck will do, but it's pretty cool. [BLANK_AUDIO] Wow, this is a good goalie. So the way this works is it's sort of similar to a vibe setup. You need to have sensors around the room that you're playing. And what they did was they added a specialized sensor, drilled it into the hockey stick. So the sticks feel a little heavier than they should, which I guess is a good thing, because maybe you wanna improve your reaction time with a heavier stick. But regardless, those two things, that and the headset, work in tandem to make it feel like you're actually on ice Shooting the box. So it`s soft really judging the hackers kind of thing, the one I did except the past, it felt real. I feel like I can do this forever, there it is. That was awesome [LAUGH] We need some, men I got my workout this week. I missed my game but not this one. This is what I look like when I take my helmet off, too, so I guess that's fair. All right, so there you have it, I did the sense arena training. Hopefully I'm a smarter, faster hockey player. I sure as hell sweated as much as a real hockey player. I have to shower. Thanks for watching. []SOUND] Wow. It's like a real big arena. That's pretty awesome.
GamingGaming AccessoriesSportsCES Products

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

CES 2019: What tech to expect

1:44

Taking a ride with Elon Musk inside Boring Company's tunnel

2:18

Biggest hacks of 2018

3:26

The huge Marriott cyberattack may have been the work of Chinese spies

1:01

How to cut the cord like a pro

3:17

Representative slams colleagues, defends Google

1:47

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Apple crashes CES and the latest 2019 iPhone leak

16:39

Whirlpool's touchscreen washer holds your laundry detergent, has an app

1:24

How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'

1:02

Windows 10 now leads marketshare, Apple issues rare warning

1:25

2020 Ford Explorer is a more efficient, spacious and tech-filled SUV

3:30

CES 2019: What makes us say WTF

9:48

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

CES 2019: Can VR hockey make you a smarter player?

2:25

HP brings AMD to Chromebooks

1:26

New Dell XPS 13 and Inspiron 7000 Black Edition fix problems you didn’t even know you had

1:55

The biggest Alienware reboot in years is the Area 51m laptop

2:50

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite tablet brings novel parental controls to the US

1:59

Asus lands a giant gaming Mothership in the middle of CES 2019

2:04

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

The first 5 things to do with a new Amazon Echo

4:55

The first 5 things to do with a new Google Home speaker

3:59

Tips for improving battery life on your MacBook

2:35

Best cheap phones to try now

2:02

Inside a studio photoshoot of a luxury $25,000 watch

27:12

3 Mac apps to get you organized

1:23