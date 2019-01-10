CES 2019: Can VR hockey make you a smarter player?
I'm Jeff Bakalar from the CES shw floor.
How often am I going to find the two world's that I love the most?
Hockey and technology collide.
So I'm obviously gonna check out the only sign of hockey at CES 2019.
The technology is called Sense Arena, and they're a company that wants to brain train professional hockey players or people who wanna have that look at being a professional hockey player by training them in various exercises using VR.
So I'm going to try this, I want to know how the tech works and I'm obviously going to play hockey because let's be honest I'm probably the most qualified person on earth to test the thing that involves hockey and technology.
Who else on earth is better qualified than me?
When you accept that pass it is wild.
It feels good.
It's a little bouncier than what a normal puck will do, but it's pretty cool.
Wow, this is a good goalie.
So the way this works is it's sort of similar to a vibe setup.
You need to have sensors around the room that you're playing.
And what they did was they added a specialized sensor, drilled it into the hockey stick.
So the sticks feel a little heavier than they should, which I guess is a good thing, because maybe you wanna improve your reaction time with a heavier stick.
But regardless, those two things, that and the headset, work in tandem to make it feel like you're actually on ice Shooting the box.
So it`s soft really judging the hackers kind of thing, the one I did except the past, it felt real.
I feel like I can do this forever, there it is.
That was awesome
We need some, men I got my workout this week.
I missed my game but not this one.
This is what I look like when I take my helmet off, too, so I guess that's fair.
All right, so there you have it, I did the sense arena training.
Hopefully I'm a smarter, faster hockey player.
I sure as hell sweated as much as a real hockey player.
I have to shower.
Thanks for watching.
It's like a real big arena.
That's pretty awesome.
