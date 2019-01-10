CES 2019: Babeyes is a wearable video camera for your baby

Commentary: Everyone's talking about 5G at CES 2019, even if they can't agree on what 5G actually is.
You know what? It's not as creepy as it sounds.
CES 2019: What tech to expect
Taking a ride with Elon Musk inside Boring Company's tunnel
Biggest hacks of 2018
The huge Marriott cyberattack may have been the work of Chinese spies
How to cut the cord like a pro
Representative slams colleagues, defends Google
Whirlpool's touchscreen washer holds your laundry detergent, has an app
Windows 10 now leads marketshare, Apple issues rare warning
LG HomeBrew brews beer from a capsule at CES 2019
Watch LG's rollable OLED TV in action at CES 2019
2020 Ford Explorer is a more efficient, spacious and tech-filled SUV
CES 2019: What makes us say WTF
New Dell XPS 13 and Inspiron 7000 Black Edition fix problems you didn’t even know you had
The biggest Alienware reboot in years is the Area 51m laptop
Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite tablet brings novel parental controls to the US
Asus lands a giant gaming Mothership in the middle of CES 2019
HP's 65-inch gaming display tops a list of Omen gaming upgrades
A solar and heat-powered fitness watch? Yes, please
The first 5 things to do with a new Amazon Echo
The first 5 things to do with a new Google Home speaker
Tips for improving battery life on your MacBook
Best cheap phones to try now
Inside a studio photoshoot of a luxury $25,000 watch
3 Mac apps to get you organized