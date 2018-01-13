The Latest New Products Must-See
CES 2018 wraps up, Apple takes on security flaw

In this week's recap, the biggest stories include some of the gadgets from the biggest electronics show in the business. Away from CES, Apple and Microsoft both take on Spectre.
[MUSIC] This is Cnet and here are the stories that matter right now. The consumer electronic show has come to a close, here are some of the highlights. LG demoed and absolutely wild 65 inch all Led Television that can a roll up like a poster. The rolled up television is housed in a rectangular box and raises out of the top. Right now it's just a concept product. Samsung showed up a massive 146 inch modular television which is called the wall. It uses micro LED technology which uses millions of tiny LEDs to create the image similar to the huge screens you see in modern sports arenas. Samsung said the wall would ship this year but pricing and availability were not disclosed. Google also had a big presence at CES 2018 with an outdoor, three-story booth, and giveaways. The company used this event to promote the Google Assistant, which can be found in Google Home or [UNKNOWN] Phones. The booth also displayed new products that integrate assistant, like smart displays. Outside of CES, Apple issued updates to iOS and Mac OS to take care of the processor vulnerability known as Spectre. Microsoft is working on fixes as well for Spectre and Meltdown. Patches are being issued, but will be withheld if your antivirus software is not compatible. Anti-virus vendors are working with Microsoft to confirm compatibility. Spectre and Meltdown are two security flaws in most modern processes that could allow hackers to access computers, phones and more. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app, available for iOS and Android.

