Can't travel? Bring the world to you

Transcript
[MUSIC] I cannot wait to hop in an airplane and collect the next stamp in my passport. But until that day arrives I'm trying to satisfy my travel cravings with a few clicks of the mouse, and some fun delivery services. Learning a new language is a wonderful way to immerse yourself in a new culture. Duolingo is a free app and web service that offers more than 30 languages to English speakers. Choose what you'd like to study, a daily time commitment goal and then have fun unlocking badges and playing fun games on your way to fluency. Kids will enjoy learning about other cultures through little passports subscription service. Every month they'll receive activities, crafts and souvenirs all around the country's theme, a fun and educational way to learn. If your taste buds are also looking for an adventure, subscribe to an international snack box. Cryjoy is a great place to start as it offers an incredible variety of subscription boxes. Go to the food tab and then choose international and foreign food to find monthly delivery services for snacks from only one country. But if you're after a variety, subscribe to the treats box that will send you a goodie box every month from a different country. If you're craving more than exotic snacks, consider ordering food from the surface chef that's Shef, and your zip code to see if they deliver to your area and the peruse the different cuisines and licensed chefs who are cooking meals. Not only will you get to enjoy some exotic flavors, but you're also supporting the talented people in your local community. I'm Carl Tsuboi with CNET for CBS News.

