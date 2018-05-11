Your video, "Boston Dynamics SpotMini robot dog struts its stuff."
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET News Video

Boston Dynamics SpotMini robot dog struts its stuff.

CEO Marc Raibert says his robot quadruped goes on sale in 2019
3:35 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for Boston Dynamics SpotMini robot dog struts its stuff..

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Watch the SpotMini robot navigate a set path autonomously
Watch the SpotMini robot navigate a set path autonomously
3:13
Robotics company Boston Dynamics released a new video of its doglike SpotMini finding its way through a course on its own.
Play video
Video: Grow your own food: No garden needed
Grow your own food: No garden needed
1:08
Get salad-worthy greens in a matter of weeks directly from your countertop. No mess and no work necessary.
Play video
Video: Russian Facebook ads released, Google may build its own watch
Russian Facebook ads released, Google may build its own watch
1:21
The most important stories in tech include Congress making thousands of Facebook ads publicly available. Meanwhile, rumors swirl that...
Play video
Video: Russian troll Facebook ads released
Russian troll Facebook ads released
2:38
Congress revealed all the Facebook ads created by Russian trolls that were designed to stir up political chaos.
Play video
Video: Congress tries to save net neutrality, AT&T defends hiring Trump attorney's firm
Congress tries to save net neutrality, AT&T defends hiring Trump attorney's firm
1:23
Today's major tech stories include Congress' attempt to stop the net neutrality repeal, AT&T defending its hire of a consulting firm...
Play video
Video: Apple, Samsung to duke it out in court again
Apple, Samsung to duke it out in court again
2:22
A retrial about how much money Samsung owes for infringing Apple patents kicks off Monday.
Play video
Video: Google Duplex worries me
Google Duplex worries me
5:33
When Google's Duplex Assistant makes phone calls, the humans on the other end can't tell they're talking to a robot. That's troubling.
Play video
Video: Highlights from Google's I/O, Nintendo says no Virtual Console for Switch
Highlights from Google's I/O, Nintendo says no Virtual Console for Switch
1:22
Today's major tech stories include Google's I/O conference, Uber's flying passenger drone and Nintendo's Switch going without a traditional...
Play video