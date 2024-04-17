Boston Dynamics Retires Its HD Atlas Robot
Speaker 1: Boston Dynamics announced this morning that its famous hd Atlas Humanoid robot is retiring. After almost 11 years in development, the cutting edge robotics company posted a farewell tribute video to HD Atlas on its YouTube channel, showcasing the robots rise and fall. And there were many of them. As the humanoid learned to walk, eventually evolving into a skilled and agile acrobat [00:00:30] that amazed us with its balance and poise. Speaker 1: The Atlas Disaster Response Robot made its debut in a post on DARPA's website on July 11th, 2013, coming in at six feet, two inches tall and weighing 330 pounds. The original Atlas robot was tethered with cables for the power supply and control systems [00:01:00] and was operated by a human, much like the toy robots we grew up playing with. The humanoid robot was developed by Boston Dynamics in Waltham, Massachusetts for darpa, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and was originally created to take part in the DARPA Robotics Challenge, which was a robotics prize competition held from 2012 to 2015. And it was meant to speed up the development of advanced robotics in multiple areas, including hardware, software, and control [00:01:30] surfaces. Boston Dynamics was acquired by the Hyundai Motor Group in June of 2021, and they have continued developing some eye-opening robots at an accelerated pace, including Spot the Robot Dog. Speaker 2: Greetings. Good. Sir, may I have the pleasure of knowing your names Speaker 1: And stretch a robot designed for industrial applications. As AI and humanoid robots continue to grow in popularity, [00:02:00] we are seeing some bold competition from Tesla's Tesla bot digit from Agility Robotics, Stanford Robotics Labs, ocean One, and most recently NVIDIA's Project, grt Robotics Platform, which is being positioned as an AI training model and operating system for a number of future humanoid robots. The retirement of HD Atlas leaves us all thinking what is next for Boston Dynamics? This surely is not the end of their humanoid robot development. [00:02:30] So what will come next? Whatever it is, it will be a breathtaking humanoid bot that will be able to perform all sorts of tasks that we probably haven't even thought about yet. Amazon's Astro Home Security robot can monitor your home with a Parascoping camera just like our 2D two. While Samsung's Bali Hill robot can project video onto a wall for you, just like R 2D two. So what might we see next from Boston Dynamics? [00:03:00] Will it be a home assistant or factory worker, or will it be joining the police academy or the military? Most likely it will be all of the above, but it's fun to speculate. So leave a comment about what you think it will be able to do in the future. Until then, we can only enjoy the entertaining videos of HD Atlas showing off its stance moves, and be amazed by how far along the robot has come in the last decade. Speaker 1: So let's pour one out to HD Atlas and say goodbye to the end of an era. [00:03:30] Subscribe to Cena to stay informed of new advancements in cutting edge robotics platforms, and thanks for watching.

