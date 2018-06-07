BlackBerry Key2 adds a better keyboard

CNET First Look
BlackBerry Key2 adds a better keyboardLarger keys, quicker shortcuts and a dual camera: BlackBerry's second ode to keyboard lovers is here.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Last year, Blackberry had a total smartphone reboot in the KEYone, an android phone that added a keyboard to recapture that Blackberry feeling that some people might still miss. The new Blackberry Key 2 is a refinement on the same idea. If you want a keyboarded phone, it's probably your last best bet. The Key 2's keyboard is improved both larger and with more tactile feeling tapered keys that are easier to find by feel, but still kind of small. The keys still have a cool capacitive trackpad feature to scroll like a touchpad with your finger. A clever way to map shortcuts to any key using a shortcut button Can be adjusted for short and long presses for 52 different app and action combinations. The fingerprint reader under the space bar can be used to take secure photos at a tab that can be stored in Locker, Blackberry's secure software for protected photos, files, and private web browsing. Meanwhile, Blackberry's promising that its security software DTEK is designed to help identify your various app privacy permissions better. And, scan your Android software to make sure its all running the versions provided by blackberry. The $650 phone, still has a somewhat small 4.5 inch screen. But, the new dual cameras on the back, promise better photos. It's a bit thinner and lighter than before, too. Just don't expect the Key2 to be water resistant much. For spills and splashes maybe, but thanks to that keyboard you can't dunk it.